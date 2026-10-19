A Guide to Trump’s Body Parts

Hair

It’s dyed. Natural hair doesn’t change color except to turn gray or white, and nobody would wear a toupee this bad. Trump’s hair is sometimes blonde, sometimes orange, and sometimes a little pink, though that may just be Trump’s angry-red scalp peeking through an ever less convincing comb-over. Male-pattern baldness has reportedly stalked Trump for decades. According to Harry Hurt III’s book Lost Tycoon, Trump had scalp reduction surgery in the 1980s and it didn’t go well. Jeffrey Epstein confirmed Trump had the procedure, but Trump has denied it.

Why such weird colors? Ivanka Trump has reportedly said her father uses a product called Just for Men that you’re supposed to apply slowly, but Trump lacks the patience to do that, so he ends up with weird coloration. Michael Wolff reported this in Fire and Fury (2018), so take it with a grain of salt; the book’s reliability is a matter of debate, and besides, nearly a decade has passed. Wolff said recently on his podcast that Trump has an emergency hair kit, carried by Natalie Harp or perhaps someone else, containing “small tufts of hair that match whatever color his hair might be at the time. And those are applied if needed and necessary.” Interesting, if true.





Face

Clearly Trump sprays or slathers something on it. The consensus is that it’s some self-tanning product like Man Tan. That would also explain the white circles frequently seen around his eyes. Wearing goggles under a tanning bed would do that too, but Trump’s former press secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote in her 2021 book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now, that, at least during Trump’s first term, the White House was tanning bed–free. Grisham writes, “The president’s look was created with makeup that he put on his face every morning,” and that before one public appearance, Trump borrowed her face powder. Grisham refers in the book to an “arsenal of products” that an aide traveling with Trump would carry, but she doesn’t enumerate what they were.



