Why Trump May Not Serve Out His Presidency

Today the bad thing that feels like it will go on forever—or anyway, for 28 more months—is the presidency of Donald Trump. Is Trump like the national debt, or is he like the Berlin Wall? Trump’s political career has certainly lasted longer than anybody (including me) could have conceived when it began in 2015, and his comeback after the January 6 insurrection was particularly unsettling. But lately I’ve started to consider that our nightmarish political epoch may end sooner than we expect. Even as some worry that Trump will defy the Constitution and run for a third term, I’ve come to doubt that he can finish his second.

My reason for thinking Trump may be like the Berlin Wall is the recent acceleration in Trump’s mental deterioration. Yes, I know that in May Trump passed his Montreal Cognitive Assessment with a score of 30 out of 30 (or anyway that’s what his doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center said). I also know that while that test is said to be pretty good at diagnosing dementia, it isn’t great at detecting mild cognitive impairment. “Mild cognitive impairment” basically means grandpa doesn’t have to check in to an assisted-living facility. It doesn’t mean grandpa should be handed the nuclear codes (which apparently may reside soon inside the Arc de Trump). And mild cognitive impairment can worsen to severe cognitive impairment.

Questions about Trump’s mental capacity aren’t new. Nine years ago, STAT News asked experts in neurolinguistics and cognitive assessment to compare Trump TV interviews from the 1980s and 1990s to unscripted samples from 2017. “They all agreed there had been a deterioration,” wrote the late science writer Sharon Begley, “and some said it could reflect changes in the health of Trump’s brain.” In the 1980s and 1990s, Trump “spoke articulately, used sophisticated vocabulary, inserted dependent clauses into his sentences without losing his train of thought,” and so on. By 2017, Trump’s vocabulary was narrower and less polysyllabic. He repeated himself and lurched from one topic to another. The Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley compared Trump’s 2016 rhetorical style to “a monkey with a machinegun.”