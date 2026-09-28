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Trump, 80, Promptly Falls Asleep After Announcing New Steel Plant

Donald Trump struggled to stay awake during the Oval Office press conference.

Donald Trump sits at the Resolute Desk with his eyes closed during a press conference
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump once again struggled to keep his eyes open Monday, just moments after unveiling a plan to build a new $15 billion steel plant in eastern Iowa.

As Energy Secretary Chris Wright launched into an explanation of the administration’s industrialization agenda and new partnership with Mesabi Metallics, Trump’s eyes shut and his head drooped forward.

Rewant Ruia, the chairman of Mesabi, expressed his excitement about the project, while Trump kept his eyes closed and neck slack. As Ruia spoke, Trump angled his face toward the executive, but his eyelids continued to flutter open and closed.

When answering questions from reporters, Trump sounded truly exhausted. The president’s responses were quiet and short, and his speech was slurred.

In addition to falling asleep during some major announcements, Trump has also appeared to nod off during signing ceremonies, Cabinet meetings, Senator Lindsey Graham’s funeral, and the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon, to name a few.

For years, Trump’s entourage has boasted about the president’s supposedly endless supply of energy, but over the course of his first two years back in office, the president has repeatedly exhibited bizarre conduct in the public eye. Not only does that include taking naps during public events, but also erratic behavior, slurred speech, appearing lost or disoriented, and sporting mysterious bruises. Trump’s behavior has spurred calls for health examinations from medical experts, politicians, and voters fearful of the president’s apparent cognitive decline.

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Trump’s Initial Plan for Vote by Mail Was Far More Sinister

A new report sheds light on how Trump planned to restrict vote-in mailing—and put Howard Lutnick in charge of the whole thing.

USPS truck
Marcin Golba/NurPhoto/Getty Images

President Trump had an even more extreme plan to restrict mail-in voting before the Supreme Court intervened, according to reporting from ProPublica.

Several sources familiar with the plan told ProPublica that Trump planned to require all ballots to be delivered through certified mail. That means anyone who wanted to vote by mail would be required to personally sign to receive their ballots—potentially penalizing the voting rights of millions of Americans simply for not being home.

This was a core tenet of one of the earlier versions of the president’s restrictive executive order, which was blocked by the Supreme Court in August. The final version omitted the certified mail requirement, instead simply requiring the U.S. Postal Service to vet mail-in voters through a massive national database.

The certified mail rule was given up on after internal opposition from postal service officials. The rule would have deputized postal workers, ultimately giving them the final decision as to who should and shouldn’t get a ballot based on whether or not they answered the door to sign for their ballot. For some reason, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick would have had control over the effort.

This comes in the wake of reports that Postmaster General David Steiner wants to resign, as he seems unwilling to be at the center of Trump’s baseless election fraud crusade ahead of November midterms.

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Mike Johnson Has Bonkers Excuse for Surging Data Center Hate

Republicans seem to be going all in on data centers, despite widespread public opposition.

House Speaker Mike Johnson
House Speaker Mike Johnson
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House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson cares so little about Americans that he’s pretending that public opinion is really the result of brainwashing by the Chinese government.

Speaking on Fox Business Monday, Johnson agreed with host Cheryl Casone’s assertion that the public pushback to artificial intelligence data centers was “coming from China” and being seized on by Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.

“This is what Democrats do. Every election cycle they find something to glom onto and say that this is doom and gloom and everyone will die if we don’t win,” Johnson said. “Don’t buy it. This is a Chinese psyop. I really believe that. That’s not a conspiracy theory.”

Both Chinese and Russian actors have reportedly tried to inflame public discourse around AI data centers. Jessica Brandt, a former official with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence who tracked foreign influence efforts during the Biden administration, previously told The New York Times that this doesn’t make Americans’ concerns any less real.

“Foreign actors aren’t manufacturing American debates over the future of AI, they are exploiting them,” Brandt told the Times, adding that the objective was to “deepen our divisions in order to dent our appeal and weaken us from within.”

Nearly two-thirds of Americans oppose data center construction in their communities, while half believe that the construction of new data centers is a bad thing for the country, according to a recent YouGov poll.

The results of that public opinion have been tangible. Over the past six months, the United States has seen a massive mobilization against data centers. Nearly 120 projects valued at an estimated $198 billion were blocked or delayed as states and communities nationwide imposed moratoriums on data center development, according to Data Center Watch.

Johnson has made it pretty clear that he’s not willing to have any daylight with President Donald Trump, an outspoken supporter of the AI industry. Meanwhile, in the Louisiana Republican’s home state, Amazon and Meta plan to spend a combined $72 billion on the construction of new AI data centers. A local health official warned that the projects threaten to increase the harmful toxic exposure from gas-fired plants required to power them.

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Surprise! MAGA Candidate Convicted of Election Fraud

Turns out there is election fraud, after all.

"I Voted" stickers
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For all their browbeating about election fraud, it turns out that Donald Trump’s MAGA acolytes aren’t following election laws.

Gaea Powell, a Moms for Liberty activist and loyal Trump supporter who ran for the clerk-recorder position in San Luis Obispo County, California, earlier this year, is facing up to eight years in prison after she was found guilty on nine counts of election fraud last week. That included lying about her place of residence, unlawfully registering to vote, and fraudulently voting, according to SFGate.

The charges stemmed from Powell’s previous bids for high office, when she ran for mayor of Arroyo Grande in 2022 and 2024. At the time, Powell campaigned on some of Trump’s own election conspiracy talking points, honing in on the “integrity of local elections.”

Yet at the same time, Powell had lied to local officials about her true place of residence. In campaign filings—and under penalty of perjury—she swore that she lived inside the Arroyo Grande city limits, as required of local mayoral candidates. She did not.

Powell also failed to follow local laws regarding campaign earnings above $2,000. On June 30, 2022, Powell pledged that she did not intend to raise or spend more than that sum. Then she took an “active role” in raising and spending more than that on campaign mailers, without notifying local officials, according to a press release by the district attorney’s office.

Despite the jury verdict (and just like the president), Powell has refused to acknowledge the evidence or admit wrongdoing.

“I respect the jury’s role. But I am deeply disappointed by today’s verdict,” Powell said in a statement obtained by the San Luis Obispo Tribune. “I have maintained from the beginning, and I maintain today, that I did not knowingly deceive anyone and did not act with fraudulent intent.”

She still intends to appeal the verdict.

“I may have lost this battle. But this is not the end of the legal fight,” Powell continued. “I intend to pursue every appropriate post-trial remedy and to appeal this case. And just as importantly, another chapter is only beginning.”

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Texas GOP Candidate Has Long History of Calling for Public Executions

Bo French may have deleted his posts—but the internet never forgets.

Bo French speaks into a handheld mic and points in the air with his other hand
Bo French at a rally on April 15, 2025, in Mansfield, Texas
Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/Getty Images
Bo French at a rally on April 15, 2025, in Mansfield, Texas

A Republican candidate for statewide office in Texas regularly called for public executions in social media posts that he has since deleted.

Bo French, who is running to head the Texas Railroad Commission, posted about publicly executing political opponents including President Obama, CNN reports. The posts span six years, with the most recent post in February 2025, in which French mentioned hangings, gallows, and other forms of public executions.

Those posts were either deleted by French or removed for violating X’s rules, though it remains unclear. French also made similar posts on an account he used in unsuccessful campaigns for the Texas statehouse in 2016 and 2018, before the account was suspended.

In 2020, while President Trump was under investigation for his campaign’s ties to the Russian government, French called for the death penalty for “Obama conspirators,” including then House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff.

“It’s time we drop the hammer on these treasonous bastards and punish them with the full measure of justice. #HangEmHigh,” French posted.

He also called for Obama’s death using the same hashtag.

“The penalty for treason used to be death. Even for a former president. #HangEmHigh,” French wrote.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton, and the state’s Republican Party have thus far refused to disavow French.

The Texas Railroad Commission has the important role of regulating the state’s oil and gas industry, and French ended up winning the Republican nomination in May over incumbent Republican Commissioner Jim Wright, who had the endorsements of Republican Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and House Speaker Dustin Burrows.

French’s penchant for capital punishment is only one of his many abhorrent stances. He has openly espoused anti-Muslim views, asking his social media followers who the “bigger threat” to America is, Muslims or Jews, before clarifying that he believed Islam “is the bigger threat.” He wants to “end DEI” and “kick radical Islam out of Texas Energy.” He’s called for deporting 100 million people from the United States.

“I’m going to say something that’s going to make some people uncomfortable: The problem is, we call it sharia [law], but the problem is actually Islam,” French said at a panel discussion titled “Don’t Sharia My Texas” at the the Conservative Political Action Conference in Grapevine, Texas, in March. “If they can infiltrate Texas and conquer Texas, then what’s going to happen? They’re going to be able to control the United States.”

Earlier this month, French drew a backlash for a racist post about the student section at a University of Texas football game, saying the racially diverse student fanbase was a “problem” that “is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined.”

That post led to Karl Rove, the Republican strategist and former adviser to President George W. Bush, saying he would vote for French’s Democratic opponent, Jon Rosenthal, and to Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn calling him “an embarrassment to the Republican Party,” who is “going to drag the whole ticket down because of his racist comments.”

These latest revelations won’t help French, and certainly won’t help Texas Republicans in a year when the party is polling historically low.

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