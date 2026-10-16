Will Democrats Learn the Wrong Lesson From a Blue Wave?

I would love to think that American voters are simply punishing the GOP this fall for Trump’s authoritarianism, the reckless tax cuts for the rich adopted by the president and Republicans in Congress, the unnecessary war in Iran that has resulted in sky-high energy prices, and the numerous other misdeeds and mistakes of Trump and his allies. But the political scientist part of my brain would say that the Republicans were essentially doomed in the 2026 midterms the moment Trump was declared the winner in 2024. It seems like everybody everywhere just hates incumbents these days.

That makes interpreting the 2026 elections here in the United States very tricky. I suspect some voters are turning from Trump due to his actions. Some of them might appreciate the Democrats’ new focus on affordability and the young, charismatic candidates that the party is running, such as Texas’s James Talarico. But I worry that Democrats have largely just captured (and stoked) anti-incumbent sentiment by blasting Trump and Republicans for high gas prices and other societal problems. Voters here and abroad seem to be willing to blame everything on their country’s head of state.

If I’m right, Democrats are in trouble the moment they win the presidency again—even if the GOP remains antidemocratic and radical. After all, Americans, frustrated with the incumbent party, sent Donald Trump of all people back to the White House in 2024. Right now, a speaker of the House in 2031 even more conservative than Mike Johnson and another Trump-like president taking office in 2033 seems entirely possible.