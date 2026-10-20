It Can Happen Here—and Everywhere: Democracy Is in Global Retreat

It is worth pointing out that all these new autocracies are right-wing, conservative movements. There are no Bolshevik or Marxist revolutions taking place; it’s all ethno-nationalism, selling sadopopulism to the portion of the public that feels it is no longer centered by society in an increasingly cosmopolitan world. As much as these people would like solutions, what they want even more is revenge. They want someone powerful to come in and brutalize the people they blame for their perceived loss of special status as “the right sort of person” now that immigrants, brown people, Muslims, and queers are no longer universally considered “the wrong sort.”

When did electing right-wing authoritarians ever work out well? They all seem to wallow in corruption, nepotism, grift, graft, and generally enriching themselves and their top-level cronies at the expense of the population. The law applies only to the everyday person and, of course, applies double to the regime’s political enemies. Let’s not forget the pointless wars that both the U.S. and Russia started and can’t back themselves out of, which threaten them with economic ruin.

Even if they do win these conflicts, the damage to their economies and prestige will linger for decades. Russia just surpassed 1.5 million casualties for the war in Ukraine, and the Pentagon is currently hemming and hawing about how many wounded and killed there have been in the war with Iran.