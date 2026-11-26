Well, it’s Thanksgiving again, which, in addition to all the usual excess, brings for some of you the now-decade-old tradition of having to sit there and endure your MAGA uncle bleating on about immigrants and wokery and Sleepy Joe. Thankfully, I’m spared this at my sister’s table, where I’ll probably be somewhere in the ideological median of the 10 assembled. But if you are not so lucky, I feel for you. As a public service, I herewith suggest some strategies and offer up a little ammunition for you once old Uncle Frank gets a bit in his cups and is on a roll. Below are a few thrusts he might make, and how to parry them.
1a. “This holiday wouldn’t even exist if it were up to you people.”
Actually, virtually no one wants to “cancel Thanksgiving,” in the words of the instantly infamous 2020 Twitter post from Wisconsin Democrat Francesca Hong that surfaced earlier this year during her gubernatorial run. Hong expressed a view that is probably held by a small number of lefty academics and grad students but is hardly representative of anything.
That said, Uncle Frank, would you like to take a stab at guessing the Indigenous populations of North America in 1500 and 1900? In or around 1500, when Europeans began arriving on our shores, there were around 10 million Native Americans. By 1900, there were 300,000. No, they weren’t all slaughtered. Most died from disease. But the near extinction wasn’t always so passive, either. Mass forced displacement of people didn’t help. And in some cases, white settlers distributed blankets contaminated with smallpox to make sure more Indigenous people died. So, you know, if Native Americans aren’t exactly in the mood to celebrate meeting up with us, can you really blame them?
1b. “Yeah, but what about this thing I heard on Fox about Loudoun County forcing third graders to think of Thanksgiving as a ‘Day of Mourning’?”
Not true. Loudoun County did have, among its instruction materials, one slideshow for grade-schoolers that said teachers could teach kids that for Native Americans, “Thanksgiving marks the beginning of a long period of violence and discrimination.” But it was optional. All of one teacher is known to have used it.
2a. “Maybe, but the economy is still so much better under Donald Trump than Joe Biden.”
That’s true only with respect to the worst of the inflation rates, which peaked at 9.1 percent under Biden and 4.2 percent under Trump. However …
GDP growth was stronger under Biden: 3.2 percent to 2.3 percent in Trump’s first term; so far in his second, it’s around 2 percent. Job creation? Trump’s first term was negative 2.7 million because of the pandemic; so far in the second, it’s around 950,000 jobs. That’s super-lame for two years of an administration. Under Biden, the number for his four years was close to 15 million. Even if you don’t count the pandemic against Trump, his pre-pandemic job creation was around 6.6 million—good, but not 15 million. Or, by the way, the 11.5 million netted under Barack Obama.
2b. “OK, but … in general, Republicans are way better for the economy.”
Actually, that’s complete bullshit. The list of statistics showing the economy to do better under Democratic presidents is longer than Tacko Fall’s arm. But suffice it to say, Uncle—on GDP, median household income, stock market performance, even deficit reduction—the numbers of the last few Democratic presidents are light-years better than the Republican numbers. And here’s a great fact: We’ve had 11 recessions in this country since World War II. Ten have come under Republican presidents. Ten of 11. That, dear uncle, ain’t no coincidence.
3. “But Trump’s been great on immigration. Anybody who came here illegally deserves what they get.”
OK, let’s grant that people who crossed the border illegally did technically break the law. However: About 75 percent of those people work. The labor force participation rate between foreign- and native-born populations is about the same, at 78 percent. Also, Uncle, the people you like to call “illegal” pay taxes—at least $90 billion a year. Sometimes, they pay Social Security and Medicare taxes, even though they’re not even entitled to those things. Also (and I assume, dear Uncle, that you’re pretty worked up about the deficit), it’s worth pointing out that undocumented immigrants in recent years have paid about $3 trillion in taxes while using just $1.3 trillion in various benefits, meaning they’re net deficit reducers by $1.7 trillion! (And this stat comes from a conservative-libertarian outfit!)
4. “Well, you people are still so obsessed with letting men play women’s sports.”
Nobody’s “obsessed” with that except JD Vance. Out of 510,000 scholarship NCAA athletes, fewer than 10 are transgender. In the Olympics, the number is lower. For sure, there are people and groups who don’t want to see 1 percent of the population picked on, but there’s no one out there actively plotting to recruit trans athletes to take over women’s sports.
5. “Maybe so, but thank God for Sophie Cunningham!”
Actually, while I’m certainly not here to defend her, that whole thing is mostly being pushed by people on X who are making money by stoking hatred and divisions. They may not give a crap one way or the other. But that’s the free market, Uncle Frank, so you should be all for that!
6. “Well, by God, we’re beating China!”
Are we? You can buy Nvidia chips like candy in China! These, by the way, are the same chips Sleepy Joe banned from being sold in China for national security reasons. But they’re on the market now, available not only to the Chinese military but to anyone with the money to snap ’em up.
7. “But he’s keeping Iran from getting a nuclear bomb.”
The only reason Iran got close to having nuclear capability is Trump tearing up the agreement Obama negotiated. Ever hear of Nick Burns? He said back when Trump tore up the deal that it would make Iran a nuclear threat again and maybe lead to a war.
8. “Well, he settled eight wars.”
Some of those countries weren’t really at war; others still are. On balance, one of the eight seems like it’s a legit claim.
9. “All right. But he caught those cheating Somalis up there in Minnesota.”
The Biden Justice Department started that investigation. Merrick Garland, no less!
10. “Pass the whipped cream.”
Actually, that’s not whipped cream. It’s nondairy, nut-free, oat-based—
11. “Gladys, get your coat!”