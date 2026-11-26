Actually, virtually no one wants to “cancel Thanksgiving,” in the words of the instantly infamous 2020 Twitter post from Wisconsin Democrat Francesca Hong that surfaced earlier this year during her gubernatorial run. Hong expressed a view that is probably held by a small number of lefty academics and grad students but is hardly representative of anything.

That said, Uncle Frank, would you like to take a stab at guessing the Indigenous populations of North America in 1500 and 1900? In or around 1500, when Europeans began arriving on our shores, there were around 10 million Native Americans. By 1900, there were 300,000. No, they weren’t all slaughtered. Most died from disease. But the near extinction wasn’t always so passive, either. Mass forced displacement of people didn’t help. And in some cases, white settlers distributed blankets contaminated with smallpox to make sure more Indigenous people died. So, you know, if Native Americans aren’t exactly in the mood to celebrate meeting up with us, can you really blame them?

1b. “Yeah, but what about this thing I heard on Fox about Loudoun County forcing third graders to think of Thanksgiving as a ‘Day of Mourning’?”