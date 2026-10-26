The No Kings Movement Is Already Planning for 2028

Democrats in Congress have so far been “both unable and unwilling to really stand up to Trump in the ways that really matter,” Shiney-Ajay says. In the next two years, they need “to show that they are willing to fight.” Her hope is that by the time the 2028 presidential elections roll around, “we are able to say: ‘Here’s what’s different because of what you did.’”

“If the Democrats take back Congress, it isn’t because of a milquetoast agenda,” says Neidi Dominguez, executive director of Organized Power in Numbers, a worker rights organization that is part of the May Day Strong Coalition. “They have to be responsive to that,” in a way that “breaks through to the everyday person,” she says.

Democrats are running “on an argument of corruption and affordability,” says Ezra Levin, co-founder of Indivisible, a progressive grassroots organization with over 2,500 local chapters. “If you then don’t use the power available to you, you will undermine your party’s reputation—for good reason—because you will have demonstrated that on the campaign trail, you’ll say whatever it takes to get elected, but once you’re governing, you’re not going to do shit.”