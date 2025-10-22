Trump Keeps Attacking Americans. Why Does He Get Away With It?

The sitting president of the United States posted a video depicting himself defecating on millions of American citizens for the crime of protesting his administration. And the response from Republicans? Silence. From the media? Some articles (and many danced around the topic), but they didn’t exactly dominate the Sunday shows. House Speaker Mike Johnson went on ABC’s This Week and wasn’t asked a single question about it.

Compare that to what happens when a Democrat makes even the mildest critical observation about conservative voters. In 2008, Barack Obama tried to explain why economically struggling voters might “cling to guns or religion” as a way to make sense of their frustrations. He was trying to express empathy, to understand why his message wasn’t connecting. Nearly two decades later, conservatives still cite that comment as proof that Obama despised “real Americans.”

Or take Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” comment from 2016. Clinton was specifically trying to draw a distinction between Trump supporters generally and the white nationalists and conspiracy theorists who’d been energized by his campaign. She said you could put half of Trump’s supporters, who were “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic” in a “basket of deplorables.” Then she said the other half were “people who feel that the government has let them down” and deserve respect and understanding.