The Much Maligned “Groups” Are the Reason Democrats Won the Midterms

Like almost all intra-Democratic debates, “the groups” narrative was in part about ideology and identity. Left-leaning groups tend to have fairly progressive positions. And in particular, they push left-wing stances on issues involving gender, race, and ethnicity and are often led by women and people of color. Those lambasting the groups were largely center-left white people—the kind of people not under the gun over the past two years. The white centrists were just using new words for an old argument: A generation earlier, this bloc of Democrats said the party was too beholden to “special interests,” then personified by Jesse Jackson.

In the months right after Trump’s reelection, anti-left, anti-group sentiment pervaded the Democratic Party. In January 2025, dozens of congressional Democrats backed an anti-immigrant bill called the Laken Riley Act, over the objections of civil rights and progressive groups. Blocs of Senate Democrats, desperate to cast themselves as reasonable and not beholden to liberal activists, voted for many of Trump’s radical, unqualified Cabinet nominees. Not a single Democrat voted against Marco Rubio’s confirmation as secretary of state. (Now, many congressional Democrats say they regret their Laken Riley and cabinet votes. As they should)

Democratic lawmakers whined in closed-door meetings that liberal groups were encouraging rank and file Democrats to call members’ offices and demand they stand up to Trump.