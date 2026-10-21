Ramaswamy’s Ad Featuring Opponent’s Mom Blows Up in His Face

“So we have now a border that’s as strong as we’ve ever had by far. It’s been that way since the very beginning of my second term, or third term, depending on the way you want to define it, and I don’t want the results of this; I’d like the third term but I don’t want the results of the second term,” Trump said, alluding to the false idea that he should have won the 2020 presidential election but was thwarted by election fraud.

Trump; My third term, depending on the way you want to define it. I like the third term, but I don't want the results of the second term. We have the single greatest moment in the history of our country in terms of the economy. Meaning the big economy https://t.co/ZV4GkCwSL0 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 20, 2026

Trump went on to brag more about border security and make false claims about the economy going well, but his mention of a third term is sure to invite speculation about whether he plans to flout the Constitution and try to run for president again. There’s also the fact that he’s repeating false election conspiracies as a pretext to interfere in November’s midterms.

Federal officials are seizing voting machines and ballots, trying to grab voter rolls without legal justification, and bringing Democratic states to court based on flimsy evidence. Are all of these attempts at averting massive Republican losses in two weeks Trump’s way of ensuring he can do what he wants as president?