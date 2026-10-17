JD Vance’s Biggest Problem

.@VP JD Vance implies U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico (D-TX) is gay: "I love you too, sir. In a totally platonic way, to be clear. I'm the Vice President, not James Talarico." https://t.co/1u5BqG7cD3 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 13, 2026

Vance is not, and never has been, a natural or charismatic stump speaker. He’s the right’s new Richard Nixon in many ways: a striver of boundless ambition and considerable intellect—at least within the confines of the Republican Party—who just never quite seems at home with other people. It worked for Nixon, eventually. But Vance has a problem neither Nixon nor any other Republican has had before: He will have to succeed Donald Trump. And, as his attempt at humor in Texas suggests, few people are set up worse to follow Trump than Vance.

In some respects, Vance is walking a tightrope familiar to vice presidents with aspirations to succeed their boss. In this thankless job, he is forced to take on unappetizing tasks (like his on-and-off role as a principal negotiator with Iran) and publicly defend his boss’s unappetizing positions, even those he does not personally agree with—like Trump’s ill-conceived war in Iran. But at the same time, he cannot merely imitate his boss; Vance’s attempts at recreating Trump’s unique appeal always end up backfiring. So Vance has to carve out a distinct political identity, which explains why his aides have been leaking to the press about his disapproval of that war. And he has had to do all of this while competing with Secretary of State Marco Rubio for Trump’s endorsement in the 2028 race.

But even if they have diverged on policy or not gotten along particularly well, presidents and vice presidents have tended to at least appear to occupy the same plane of reality when speaking publicly. That is not the case with Vance and Trump. Take the midterms, which Trump has repeatedly insisted will be a “surprise” to people who expect a Republican bloodbath. The president has insisted that he is personally flipping entire districts with his barnstorming tour of the country, even as he has struggled to fill arenas that are considerably smaller than the ones he packed two years ago.