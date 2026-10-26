The DOJ’s Alaska Stunt: Inane, Far-Fetched, and Impossible to Enforce

In the home stretch to the midterms, the Department of Justice has taken to throwing any legal concoction at the wall to see if it will stick. As I wrote last week, the department has devolved from tenuous to utterly groundless legal arguments. The latest, a genuinely bizarre and hopeless Hail Mary in Alaska, is probably the most far-fetched, even inane, filing I have ever seen come out of Main Justice.

The complaint, filed in federal court in Alaska last Thursday, starts with a tricky little problem: There are two candidates named Dan Sullivan on the ballot. One is the incumbent Republican senator, running neck and neck with Democrat Mary Peltola. The other, Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., is a first-time candidate with far less support, a registered Republican who by his own account has voted for Democrats in the last three presidential elections. There are some indications that Sullivan II stepped forward to provoke confusion and draw votes away from the incumbent. That, at least, is DOJ’s theory; its complaint calls his run a “frivolous candidacy.”