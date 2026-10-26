Todd Blanche Crashes Out Over Pressure Against Trump’s Alaska Lawsuit

Attorney General Todd Blanche crashed and burned over the weekend while trying to defend the Justice Department’s lawsuit to block Alaska from certifying its Senate election results in the event that Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan loses due to voter “confusion.”

The lawsuit alleges that the Senate election should be nullified if Sullivan loses because there’s another “Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.” on the ballot also running as a Republican, and the Trump administration thinks voters will be too confused. Alaska’s Supreme Court in June upheld lower court rulings that found the two Sullivans could run in the same election—but the Trump administration has waited until just days before the election to intervene.