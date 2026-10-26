Todd Blanche Crashes Out Over Pressure Against Trump’s Alaska Lawsuit
Donald Trump has openly admitted he ordered the lawsuit for political purposes.
Attorney General Todd Blanche crashed and burned over the weekend while trying to defend the Justice Department’s lawsuit to block Alaska from certifying its Senate election results in the event that Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan loses due to voter “confusion.”
The lawsuit alleges that the Senate election should be nullified if Sullivan loses because there’s another “Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.” on the ballot also running as a Republican, and the Trump administration thinks voters will be too confused. Alaska’s Supreme Court in June upheld lower court rulings that found the two Sullivans could run in the same election—but the Trump administration has waited until just days before the election to intervene.
Appearing on CBS News’s Face the Nation Sunday, Blanche threw a tantrum as host Margaret Brennan showed that Sullivan was clearly listed as the “(Registered Republican) Incumbent” on Alaska’s ballot.
“I mean you’re not telling the truth, you’re not being honest with the voters!” Blanche whined.
Donald Trump has already admitted that he was the one who ordered the lawsuit, but Blanche refused to provide any details. “Who did he tell to do it?” Brennan pressed.
“So, I don’t—I will never, ever, ever talk about communications that I have with the president of the United States. I never have and I never will,” Blanche said.
Brennan read from the lawsuit that the DOJ had asked that Alaska’s state elections board and ballot counting review board “not certify an election result that may be impacted by voter confusion.”
“The confusion is defined as ‘Senator Sullivan not winning,’ and ‘had all votes cast for Daniel J Sullivan been cast instead for Senator Sullivan then he would’ve won,’” she said, leaving a lengthy pause for Blanche to respond.
“Well, that’s not what it says,” Blanche said.
“I’m quoting from it,” she said. “You are telling them not to certify it. What right does the federal government have telling a state not to certify or how to certify?”
“You know if you talk the whole time, you’re not going to get answers out of me!” he fumed.
Blanche didn’t fare much better during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union Saturday. Host Dana Bash quoted Trump’s claim that “the Democrats are trying to steal this important Republican seat.”
“He’s admitting it’s political. Do you see your job as helping Republicans keep this seat?” Bash asked.
“He’s not admitting it’s political!” Blanche cried. “Wait, you’re saying that a president saying that there’s something improper happening at the ballots is necessarily political? He’s the executive, he’s supposed to make sure that everything in this country is running right!”
Blanche raged that Democrats were “cheating” and Bash had “cherry-picked” that quote.
He finally exploded after Bash suggested that there were concerns that Trump was laying the groundwork to overturn the election, like “what we saw after January 6.”
“I mean oh, stop it!” Blanche shrieked. “Oh you gotta stop it with that. You’re not being a real person! Come on, man! That is crazy!”
Surely, when your arguments become that the other side is simply crazy, that’s how you know you’ve got a winning lawsuit. Clearly, Blanche has veered into unknown territory: It is extremely abnormal for the Justice Department to be involved in election certification. But that won’t stop the Trump administration’s most blatant effort so far to swing ballots in Republicans’ favor.