Why California Is Entertaining Disaster Insurance for All

Although relatively small amounts of spending in the race are coming from the insurance industry, the list of donors lining up against Kim seems to suggest that major business interests in California see the contest as important for reasons that reach beyond insurance. A win for Kim—who’s been endorsed by Bernie Sanders—could be a bellwether for progressives’ broader ability to tap into populist outrage over how one of the country’s most important and inscrutable industries makes its money. CalMatters detailed the PACs wading into the race. Major insurers like State Farm have largely stayed out. Three bail bonds insurers each made a $10,000 contribution to a PAC supporting Allen, which also took in $9,500 from “an industry that appears to be connected to the bail bonds industry” (per CalMatters) and $48,000 from a health insurance PAC. The biggest spender in the race is a super PAC called Californians for an Affordable Future, which has devoted all of its $2.1 million in spending to backing Allen. The group is funded overwhelmingly by crypto billionaire Chris Larsen, a prolific political donor nationally and in California, where he’s spent roughly $12 million to oppose the state’s proposed billionaire wealth tax. JOBSPAC has devoted roughly a quarter of its total spending on the insurance commissioner race, having so far contributed $1.51 million. Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, the group’s major funders include Meta, Google, and its founder Sergey Brin, as well as several investor-owned electric utilities, including PG&E and Edison International. Other major donors to pro-Allen PACs include the California Association of Realtors and the California Business Roundtable.

The moneyed interests on Kim’s side are decidedly more modest. Her main outside spending support has come from the California Working Families Party, where she served as executive director before deciding to run for the office. The group has poured $607,000 into the race, accounting for roughly 70 percent of its total spending this cycle. Its largest donors are the wife of Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings; real estate developers Wayne Jordan and Quinn Delaney; and labor unions including the California Nurses Association and the state council of the Service Employees International Union.

California is certainly unique. But states around the country are grappling with similar problems: ballooning premiums; private insurers that cherry-pick the most profitable policies, offloading riskier properties onto poorly managed insurers of last resort; and a for-profit sector that’s fundamentally ill-equipped to undertake the kinds of planning required to navigate the climate crisis. Rising temperatures promise radical changes to just about every sector of the economy. The question isn’t whether insurance will be upended, but who gets to write the rules of how to weather the future.