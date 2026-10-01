Trump Just Pledged to Let AI Companies Do Whatever They Want

This kind of cold supposed truth-telling isn’t exactly novel among founders. Scottish philosopher and effective altruism guru Will MacAskill famously counseled disgraced crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried that the most effective way he could be altruistic was to make as much money as possible. The idea of “earning to give” is obviously compelling for people who would like to become wealthy, and those who see an opportunity to offer those people lucrative moral guidance. The idea has been something of a mainstay for effective altruists, who like to make up numbers to justify why fortunes that also flow to their pet causes, including “AI Safety,” are sum-positive for the cause of building a more abundant world.

To find the origins of this kind of reasoning you have to go way back. In 1889—at the height of the Gilded Age—industrialist Andrew Carnegie made the same case. “Not evil, but good, has come to the race from the accumulation of wealth by those who have the ability and energy that produce it,” Carnegie wrote in The Gospel of Wealth. That rich men had amassed such incredible fortunes testified to their “superior wisdom, experience, and ability to administer” those fortunes to worthy causes. That spirit of far-sighted charity would be a cudgel against “Socialists and Anarchists” looking to upset what Carnegie saw as the natural order of things—the socialists and anarchists who also happened to be organizing at his mills. “The laws of accumulation will be left free; the laws of distribution free,” he wrote. “Individualism will continue, but the millionaire will be but a trustee for the poor; entrusted for a season with a great part of the increased wealth of the community, but administering it for the community far better than it could or would have done for itself.”

Preachers of today’s newfangled Gospel of Wealth ascribe utopian potential to the stuff that’s making them rich, too. Pressed to articulate the benefits of artificial intelligence—and not just its catastrophic risks—Amodei’s core argument has been that large language models will deliver not only technological breakthroughs but riches fantastical enough to save the world and solve its most intractable problems. In his long blog post last month about pacing the frontier, Amodei argued that his industry’s products “could cure most major diseases in the next 5–10 years, greatly accelerate economic growth rates, create a world of abundance and empowerment, and usher in a renaissance of democracy and freedom.” His “dream scenario—perhaps a goal to aim for—would be 20% annual GDP growth rate in the developing world, with 10% each coming from AI-enabled economic decisions and the natural spread of AI-accelerated technologies.”