Silicosis Kills Workers. Ashley Moody Just Worries About the Lawsuits.

Hanicker has spent the last few years cycling between doctors and medications to manage a hellish array of symptoms. His lungs, irritated and scarred by replicable crystalline silica, or RCS, have become dotted with fibrous nodules as the tissue hardens. But the silicosis also triggered an autoimmune condition. Doctors prescribed him a corticosteroid to deal with the ensuing inflammation. The side effects from that drug—especially after longer-term usage—can include bone and muscle degradation. When we spoke, Hanicker, 39, was still recovering from a double hip replacement. Tired of experimenting with medications, he’s cut his treatment down to just two pills and semiannual injections of the chemotherapy drug Rituxin at a local cancer center. This regimen keeps him relatively comfortable and able to function day to day, as doctors try to preserve and improve his lung capacity. “That’s all they can do for me until my lungs are bad enough for transplant.”

After his second biopsy, Hanicker got a medical bill for roughly $100,000. That’s when, somewhat reluctantly, he opted to join the hundreds of workers nationwide who are suing the manufacturers of the products—crystalline silica-based countertops, or artificial stone—they hold responsible for their disease. They aren’t alone.

Since California’s Department of Public Health began tracking what it calls engineered stone silicosis in 2019, it has recorded 668 confirmed cases and 35 deaths; the Department expects to tally 3,000 new cases by 2030. The Golden State’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board is now poised to ban engineered or artificial stone—names manufacturers dispute—by way of emergency regulation. In doing so, they’ll follow in the footsteps of Australia, which banned “quartz” countertops in 2024 after recording hundreds of cases of silicosis among engineered stone countertop workers since 2015.