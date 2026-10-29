They Heckled Trump. They Got Attacked. They Don’t Regret a Thing.

Videos from the rally show a man pulling McDaniel into a headlock and taking him to the ground, where he was held down as other attendees punched and kicked him. “It’s hard to swallow, and I got some bruises here and there, and the side of my head’s pretty bruised up. They got me pretty decent,” he said. As law enforcement pulled McDaniel to his feet and escorted him out of the venue, Trump praised the attack from the stage. “Wow man, I loved that,” the president said. “Who’s the guy that threw the punch? You know, you remind me of Evander ‘the Real Deal’ Holyfield. The guy stood up, and he just let that little—and he got whacked.” Alone outside, McDaniel got into his car and drove himself to the emergency room, where he spoke with police and filed an assault and battery report.

McDaniel lives in Pickens County, South Carolina—widely regarded as the reddest county in the state—and had considered himself a conservative for most of his life. That changed after his time in the military. “My thing is, defend the Constitution,” he said. “That’s what my focus is. And if I go out to events, I’m bringing my flag and saying, ‘Defend the Constitution.’ We’re supporting everybody’s rights. I took an oath to defend that. That’s what’s important to me.” McDaniel now considers himself an “independent who happens to support Democrats, based on the fact that I think it’s a numbers game, and they have got to reestablish power. That’s got to happen. It’s the only way I feel like our democracy is gonna move forward.”

In the lead-up to the midterm elections, now less than a week away, President Trump has been barnstorming the country and urging his supporters to “pretend I’m on the ballot.” But his speeches have focused less on energizing voters to back the beleaguered Republicans than on his discursive thoughts about crowd sizes, Muslims, and butt stuff. Opponents of the historically unpopular president, however, have taken him at his word: His rallies have drawn a steady stream of protesters, even in some of the reddest places in America.