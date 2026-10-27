“Shove That Ballroom Up Your Fat Ass”: Trump Heckled at GOP Rally
What should’ve been a safe space for Donald Trump was derailed by voter frustration.
Even MAGA rally attendees are sick and tired of hearing about Donald Trump’s ballroom.
The president visited Corinth, Mississippi, on Monday night to support the midterm efforts of Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, an incumbent Republican in an increasingly tight race against Democratic nominee Scott Colom. Trump was in the middle of rambling about the condition of the White House when he was heckled about his $600 million ballroom project.
“Shove that ballroom up your fat ass!” a man shouted from the crowd.
It was at least the third time that night Trump was interrupted by a dissenting voice, but he didn’t appear too bothered by the intrusion. “Go home. Go home,” Trump responded, laughing.
The crowd, however, went bananas. Thousands of people began to boo. Then they stood up, threw their fists in the air, and chanted, “USA, USA.”
The president, in turn, claimed that the protester was “paid $250 by [George] Soros,” and lamented that he was interrupted “just at the punchline” of his story.
“These people are sick,” Trump said. “For $250 he broke up my punchline, and it was a beautiful—we have to have a beautiful, well kept, White House.”
Trump knocked down the historic White House East Wing last year to make way for his enormous ballroom. He did so without obtaining permission from Congress or the requisite agencies. And he has been practically obsessed with its construction ever since.
An analysis by The Washington Post in April found that, by that time, Trump had invoked his ballroom in roughly a third of his public remarks, far outpacing any mentions of his supposed policy priorities.
The president has repeatedly claimed that the 90,000-square-foot expansion would be free of charge to the American public and entirely funded by private donors, but that is far from the truth. Earlier this year, Trump pushed Congress to sign a $400 million check for the ballroom’s construction. Several Republicans backed the strategy, arguing that the cost could be offset to taxpayers by reallocating on national park funds and custom fees.