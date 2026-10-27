“Shove That Ballroom Up Your Fat Ass”: Trump Heckled at GOP Rally

“To have to give advanced notices to a judge who has no expertise in Golf, Architecture, Landscaping, Construction, or anything else having to do with building such a World Class Project, is not fair, appropriate, or Constitutional,” he continued. “In its current form, the Course is extremely dangerous to play, in that the narrow and nondescript fairways are far too close together, leading to a constant barrage of people being hit with wayward shots, and the echoing throughout the air of the word, ‘FORE!’ The judge has absolutely no right to hold up this very important and beautiful Project.”

This latest crashout comes just over a week after Trump called Reyes a “crazed lunatic” after she lambasted the Trump administration for giving her last-minute notice that it would start cutting down trees in the park. When Justice Department attorney Marissa Piropato argued the government’s actions over the weekend were “not a renovation,” Reyes called her excuse “preposterous,” “doublespeak,” and “completely beyond the pale.”

While East Potomac Golf Links was already slated for renovations, Trump’s federal takeover of the project—which aims to turn the once beautiful and accessible course into a massive property to host championship golf tournaments—has been a complete legal mess.