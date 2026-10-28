Trump’s Texas Rally Goes Off Rails—and Reveals a Shrinking MAGA Bubble

Right now, polls show Trump is even underwater with large numbers of Republican voters who don’t heavily identify as MAGA. So ask yourself this: Does anything he’s saying at these rallies appear likely to win back those people, let alone moderates and independents?

Take Trump’s rally in Corpus Christi. He repeatedly insisted oil and gas prices are coming down, while claiming our country is making an “absolute fortune” off the Iran war, seemingly meaning in oil exports. (As TNR’s Michael Tomasky explains, we did sell more oil abroad for a time but not anymore, and oil prices remain astronomically high). Trump also insisted that the “deal” he made to seize control of Venezuelan oil was a “big victory” for America. “To the victor belong the spoils,” Trump declared.

As these examples show, even when Trump is addressing the cost of living—the top concern of voters—he’s treating it as a nonproblem, one he has solved via foreign conquest and plunder. He also falsely proclaimed a massive factory boom without mentioning the awful recent inflation and jobs numbers. Who is going to believe any of this? Only voters who are already so invested in seeing Trump succeed that they’re primed to see his destructive adventurism and pillage abroad as some sort of victory for what might be termed vulgar MAGA nationalism.