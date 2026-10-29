The Democrats Think They Have a Choice on Impeachment. They Don’t.

Some Democrats, however, are already antsy about just how much accountability they should pursue. Former vice president—and 2024 loser—Kamala Harris laid out this point of view in an interview with Substacker Aaron Parnas on Tuesday:

Kamala Harris: I think that going in the direction of impeachment is not a good idea. We have limited resources, and I think the energy and the resources need to be put into accountability, need to be put into investigations. And that’s where the time should be spent. I was in the Senate for the last go-round, and the votes aren’t there. I think after the election, we all have to just also agree that our attitude has to be to get stuff done… — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2026

“I think that going in the direction of impeachment is not a good idea,” Harris warned. “We have limited resources, and I think the energy and the resources need to be put into accountability, need to be put into investigations. And that’s where the time should be spent.” Harris knows what she’s talking about: She was a senator when, during Trump’s first term, that GOP-controlled chamber twice acquitted him on impeachment charges, after the Democratic-led House had impeached him. “I was in the Senate for the last go-round, and the votes aren’t there,” she said. “I think after the election, we all have to just also agree that our attitude has to be to get stuff done.”

Harris characteristically doesn’t quite lay out what she really means. But it’s easy enough to understand. If there aren’t the votes in the Senate to convict—and remove—the president or one of his Cabinet members, then impeachment by the House can be politically damaging. Even with compelling impeachment hearings and a well-managed trial—which Democrats put on in 2019 and 2020—failure to convict can put off voters who dismiss it as political theater. That’s why Harris keeps emphasizing the need to “get stuff done.”