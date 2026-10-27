When It Comes to Trump’s Corruption, You Haven’t Seen It All

“For two years, Trump’s scandals have hit one at a time, and each one gets buried under the next,” said Miles Taylor, executive producer of the film and the former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security during the first Trump administration. “So we added them up. When you put 100 episodes in one place, the scale is staggering: $377 billion in a tangled web of alleged corruption that is without any precedent in American history. Even that number undersells it, because you can’t put a price on the president’s revenge agenda and his weaponization of federal power. Every American deserves to see the full picture before they vote, and now they can.”

In the film, Taylor is joined by Donald Sherman, executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW; together, they walk the National Mall and provide a geographic map of the Trump administration’s misdeeds. Along the way, a host of former officials and advocates give an intimate view of how long-erected safeguards against corruption were dismantled from the inside, including former DOJ Pardon Attorney Liz Oyer, former ABC News journalist Terry Moran, former FBI official Chris O’Leary, Democracy Forward president Skye Perryman, Representative Jason Crow, and others.

Viewers are going to get the kind of civic education that the political media is often incapable of providing. As the producers describe, “The documentary traces how the five ‘filters’ that historically checked presidential corruption—from White House ethics lawyers to inspectors general to Congress—have been purged, captured, or sidelined.”