The CIA Men of Wild Horse Nine Are Sorry

Though Chris is the one on a journey, stricken with guilt at the end of his life—for all the deaths he has caused or for which he has been in the “general area”—Lee is the one with a choice to make. Will he murder his friend because he has asked him to do so before his illness becomes untenable, or will he murder his friend because his boss, MJ (Steve Buscemi), has asked him to? “I wish I could die knowing I could trust you,” Chris remarks. It is an impossible dilemma, patently absurd, which is to say, textbook McDonagh: Silly moments are tainted with dread, and doom and death are shot through with silliness.

The film’s central dilemma is patently absurd, which is to say, textbook McDonagh: Silly moments are tainted with dread, and doom and death are shot through with silliness.

Chris poses a special threat to the agency because he has chosen to write a memoir, which would, presumably, cover his involvement with the agency-directed hit of America’s thirty-fifth president, John F. Kennedy. “How’re you gonna write that memoir if you can’t remember anything?” Lee inquires. Chris, unbothered, decides to begin his book with a discussion of a dinosaur afterlife, asking Chris, “Didn’t they have, like, vegetarian dinosaurs?” (Wild Horse Nine, keeping company with the 2011 The Tree of Life and this summer’s The End of Oak Street, proves that, when one’s own past proves too burdensome, dinosaurs have the power to bridge the gap between right now and back then, our personal traumas and our shared cultural memories.)

The first third of the film feels light, almost surface-level, as characters banter about beautiful women, unfaithful wives, and which countries have the best cheese (the gayest countries, Chris insists). It makes sense that, in a film about state secrets, talking in code, and cognitive decline, we might feel, as viewers, that something is being redacted. But, as MJ turns the screws on Lee and Chris decides he actually wants to die in, in his words, “Venice, Italy,” the film becomes darker and more claustrophobic. At a bar, Chris tells the two Chilean students they have befriended (Mariana di Girolamo, Ailín Salas) not to go back to their country ahead of what will be the 1973 Chilean coup. He details the horrors to be inflicted on scores of young leftists, their friends and family, and warns them, “Never let them get you in the car,” advising her, instead, to “die in the street.” The allusion to this unspeakable violation earns him a slap across the face, though this warning later proves prescient and invaluable.