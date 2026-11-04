Abdul El-Sayed’s Victory Is Historic for These Two Reasons

In the Senate primary earlier this year, the party’s center-left largely backed Stevens and hinted that El-Sayed could not win a general election. Progressives went all in for El-Sayed. They wanted an ally in the Senate. But they also wanted to prove that a fairly progressive candidate could win in a swing state like Michigan. Centrist Democrats constantly say progressive views and politicians should be ignored because the left doesn’t understand how to win elections and therefore keep Republicans out of power.

Game changed. A candidate calling for Medicare-for-all and fighting billionaires while welcoming Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders to campaign for him in the general election has won Michigan, the quintessential swing state. And other several progressive candidates won in swing districts and states too. This is a big blow to centrist arguments about electability. And they know it—prominent center-left Democrats spent the weeks ahead of the election demanding that El-Sayed win by as much as more centrist candidates in Michigan and around the country or they would diminish his win. That discrediting will be less effective after Stevens spent the days right before the election actively trying to defeat El-Sayed. She proved progressives’ arguments that centrists’ electability claims are often a pretext to mask their deep ideological opposition to progressive politicians and causes.

One direct result of the Michigan results is that I expect Ocasio-Cortez to run for president. El-Sayed and others who won in swing districts and states ran on the anti-billionaire, working class-centered approach that the New York congresswoman has helped pioneer. Those victories will help Ocasio-Cortez rebut arguments that she could not win a general election. And the party’s progressive wing will likely want to push its own candidates at a time when it appears as if the electorate is deeply skeptical of billionaires and Republicans and might consider more non-traditional candidates.