These Are the Faces of the Democrats’ Election-Night Ecstasy
The midterm results were beyond the party faithful’s wildest dreams—and it showed.
Supporters react during a midterm election-night watch party for Texas Democratic Senate candidate State Representative James Talarico at the Long Center in Austin, Texas.
The polls and pundits were wrong—just not in the way that Democrats feared. A party faithful that was moderately confident of winning back the House of Representatives, while praying that the Senate was also in play, instead witnessed a historic electoral tsunami on Tuesday that wiped out Republicans even in red states like Texas, Iowa, South Carolina, and Kansas. The Democrats’ shock, and joy, was something to behold.