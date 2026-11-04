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Supporters react during a midterm election night watch party for Texas Democratic Senate candidate, State Rep. James Talarico at the Long Center on November 3, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Talarico is facing off against Republican Senate candidate, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in one of the most closely watched races this election season
Brandon Bell/Getty
Supporters react during a midterm election-night watch party for Texas Democratic Senate candidate State Representative James Talarico at the Long Center in Austin, Texas.
The New Republic Staff/
Tears of Joy

These Are the Faces of the Democrats’ Election-Night Ecstasy

The midterm results were beyond the party faithful’s wildest dreams—and it showed.

Supporters react during a midterm election-night watch party for Texas Democratic Senate candidate State Representative James Talarico at the Long Center in Austin, Texas.

The polls and pundits were wrong—just not in the way that Democrats feared. A party faithful that was moderately confident of winning back the House of Representatives, while praying that the Senate was also in play, instead witnessed a historic electoral tsunami on Tuesday that wiped out Republicans even in red states like Texas, Iowa, South Carolina, and Kansas. The Democrats’ shock, and joy, was something to behold.

Supporters hug during the election night watch party for James Talarico
Supporters hug during the election-night watch party for Texas state Representative James Talarico, who defeated Ken Paxton in a race for U.S. Senate.
Brandon Bell/Getty
Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of former President Lyndon B. Johnson, claps at an election-night watch party for Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa
Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of former President Lyndon B. Johnson, attends an election-night watch party for Democratic Texas state Representative Gina Hinojosa, who ousted Governor Greg Abbott.
Joel Angel Juarez/Getty
A supporter cries during a midterm election night watch party for James Talarico
A Talarico supporter weeps tears of joy.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
People cheer during an election night watch party for Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate, State Rep. Gina Hinojosa
Hinojosa supporters cheer the election results.
Joel Angel Juarez/Getty
Attendees cheer during an election night event with Troy Jackson, Democratic US Senate candidate for Maine in Portland, Maine
Supporters at the election-night watch party for Troy Jackson, who ousted longtime Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine
Sophie Park/Getty
Supporters react during an Election Night watch party for Democratic US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed during the US midterm elections in Detroit, Michigan
Supporters of Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed rejoice at his election-night watch party in Detroit.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Supporters cheer during a midterm election night watch party for Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed at the Department at Hudson's on November 04, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.
El-Sayed supporters cheer the election results.
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Democratic Senate candidate Joshua Turek of Iowa celebrates his victory during a midterm election night party at Iowa Historical Building and Museum in Des Moines, Iowa
Democratic Senate candidate Joshua Turek of Iowa celebrates his victory.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty
Supporters celebrate Democrat senatorial candidate Adam Hamilton's victory at a midterm election night party at the Marriott Kansas City Overland Park Hotel in Overland Park, Kansas
Supporters of Democratic Senate candidate Adam Hamilton cheer at an election-night party in Overland Park, Kansas.
Austin Johnson/Getty
Georgia Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) pose for a selfie with attendees during an election night watch party at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on November 03, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia
Georgia Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms and U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (third and second from right, respectively) pose for a selfie during an election-night watch party in Atlanta.
Megan Varner/Getty
Democrat Darializa Avila Chevalier's supporters celebrate her election to the U.S. House in the New York 13th Congressional District at a DSA watch party at The Harlem Tavern in New York City
Democrat Darializa Avila Chevalier’s supporters celebrate her election to the U.S. House in New York’s 13th congressional district.
Erica Lansner/Redux
Attendees react to results while attending a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) midterm watch party in Washington, DC.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee held a watch party in Washington, D.C.
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Supporters gesture during Democratic gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra's election night rally during the US midterm elections, in Sacramento, California.
Supporters of California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra raise their fists at his election-night rally in Sacramento.
Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters
Zach Dembo reacts after winning the US House — Kentucky District 6, defeating Republican Ralph Alvarado in the 2026 midterm election night November 3, 2026 in Lexington, Ky
Democrat Zach Dembo reacts after winning a U.S. House seat in Kentucky’s 6th district.
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Politics, Photo Essay, Election 2026, 2026 Midterms, James Talarico, Texas, Gina Hinojosa, Georgia, Keisha Lance Bottoms