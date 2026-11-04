These Are the Faces of the Democrats’ Election-Night Ecstasy

The polls and pundits were wrong—just not in the way that Democrats feared. A party faithful that was moderately confident of winning back the House of Representatives, while praying that the Senate was also in play, instead witnessed a historic electoral tsunami on Tuesday that wiped out Republicans even in red states like Texas, Iowa, South Carolina, and Kansas. The Democrats’ shock, and joy, was something to behold.

Supporters hug during the election-night watch party for Texas state Representative James Talarico, who defeated Ken Paxton in a race for U.S. Senate. Brandon Bell/Getty

Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of former President Lyndon B. Johnson, attends an election-night watch party for Democratic Texas state Representative Gina Hinojosa, who ousted Governor Greg Abbott. Joel Angel Juarez/Getty

A Talarico supporter weeps tears of joy. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Hinojosa supporters cheer the election results. Joel Angel Juarez/Getty

Supporters at the election-night watch party for Troy Jackson, who ousted longtime Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine Sophie Park/Getty

Supporters of Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed rejoice at his election-night watch party in Detroit. Brian Snyder/Reuters

El-Sayed supporters cheer the election results. Salwan George/Getty

Democratic Senate candidate Joshua Turek of Iowa celebrates his victory. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty

Supporters of Democratic Senate candidate Adam Hamilton cheer at an election-night party in Overland Park, Kansas. Austin Johnson/Getty

Georgia Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms and U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (third and second from right, respectively) pose for a selfie during an election-night watch party in Atlanta. Megan Varner/Getty

Democrat Darializa Avila Chevalier’s supporters celebrate her election to the U.S. House in New York’s 13th congressional district. Erica Lansner/Redux

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee held a watch party in Washington, D.C. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Supporters of California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra raise their fists at his election-night rally in Sacramento. Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters