The Blue Wave Disintegrated Red America

Overall, to reiterate, 54 percent of Americans will live in Democratic-dominated states over the next two years, compared to 24 percent in Republican ones. (Some states still have divided governments.) That’s a big Democratic advantage, far bigger than they will have in Washington.

These state results really matter. Few major bills pass in Washington, even when one party has total control, because of the Senate filibuster. Now, with Democrats controlling the House and the Senate, Trump’s agenda is (thankfully) mostly dead. And issues such as education are largely decided by states anyway. What happens in blue trifecta states? Workers get higher minimum wages and paid leave. People struggling financially have easier access to unemployment benefits and Medicaid. Local public schools and transportation systems are better funded. Policies aren’t passed that make it harder to vote, get an abortion, or seek medical care that affirms your gender identity. The candidate who wins the most voters is quickly declared the winner of elections.

What happens in red trifecta states? Districts are gerrymandered to ensure that African Americans and other left-leaning groups have as little representation in state capitals and Washington as possible. Cities are stripped of powers to run their local police departments and schools and regulate businesses in their communities. Public schools are defunded while upper-income families get state-funded vouchers to pay for private schools that often discriminate against LGBTQ students. University professors are barred from speaking honestly about racial and LGBTQ issues. Elections that Democrats win are questioned.