The Quick and Shameful Death of Biden’s Biggest Policy

What went wrong? Across more than a dozen interviews with people involved in designing, lobbying for, and implementing the IRA, nearly everyone pointed to basic mismatches between what the bill was designed to deliver, whom it could deliver for, and when. Core to its political pitch was a theory that “by linking climate investments with economic benefits, we would spur a broad, popular clamor to defend those investments and expand on them in future legislation,” said Ben Beachy, who joined the White House Climate Office in 2023. “We would create a virtuous cycle, the theory went, in which climate investments would yield economic benefits, garnering votes for more climate investments. And I think it’s safe to say that that has not happened.”

Nearly everyone I spoke to agreed that climate advocates, and Democrats more generally, should focus more on the affordability concerns blamed for having cost their party the 2024 election.

The fundamentals of the U.S. economy shifted dramatically between the time when Build Back Better was being drafted and when the Inflation Reduction Act took effect. Inflation started to rise steadily nearly as soon as Biden took office, and by the time the final text was agreed to in late July, it had already soared to more than 9 percent. A last-minute name change tried to incorporate that reality, as did White House press releases emphasizing how its economic agenda was “lowering costs in every corner of the country.” At the end of the day, though, incentives to make, build, and buy low-carbon technologies weren’t suited to address mounting concerns about the rising cost of groceries, housing, and even gas and utility bills. “We were used to decades of low interest rates and slack labor markets,” said Alex Jacquez, who worked for Bernie Sanders in the Senate and in his 2020 campaign before joining Biden’s National Economic Council in March 2021. But “very quickly, it turned out that our problem was not jobs. It was going to be inflation, and we had no response to it.”

Policymakers were aware that the vast majority of projects made possible by the IRA wouldn’t break ground and start hiring permanent workers until well after the next presidential election. Yet they didn’t plan how to communicate the long-term nature of the IRA’s climate and investment program either to the broader public or to people who lived where those projects were slated to happen, including the deindustrialized areas being hit hardest by inflation. The high-tech nature of factories producing battery cells, for instance—involving specialized robotics—meant that much of the manufacturing spurred by the IRA wouldn’t resemble traditional assembly-line jobs. That announced investments were concentrated in the South also required unions to invest considerable resources into organizing new plants. Even if there had been slightly more time for those investments to pay off (i.e., for factories to open and start hiring), and if implementation had proceeded more quickly, the political dividends of manufacturing investments appeared fated for modesty: Just 9 percent of the country actually works in manufacturing.