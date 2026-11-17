Two blocs are fairly well-known, even if their members aren’t always open about it. The center-left includes Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the New Democrats in the House, Democratic governors like California’s Gavin Newsom and Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro, the editorial board of The New York Times, prominent pundits at the Times, The Atlantic, The Bulwark, and other outlets.

Then there is the populist left: It includes Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialists of America, Drop Site News, and Jacobin. The disagreements over Israel, wealth taxes, Medicare for All, and other issues between these two blocs have long been featured prominently in political discourse.

There are two other blocs that aren’t as obvious. One is what I would describe as the pluralistic democracy fighters. The activist group Indivisible most embodies this category, but it also captures the politics of popular newsletter writers such as Heather Cox Richardson and Paul Krugman, prominent Black political activists such as Stacey Abrams, and elected officials like Representative Ayanna Pressley, Governor JB Pritzker, and Senator Chris Van Hollen, who is challenging Schumer for leadership of the Senate. This is the ethos of Bluesky and, in some ways, The New Republic. People in this bloc are more explicit than the other two about defending democracy itself and groups such as African Americans and transgender people who are targets of the right. While the populist left slams the establishment for being too centrist, this bloc casts the establishment’s weakness as not ideological but temperamental: Party leaders aren’t willing to fight hard enough against Republicans.