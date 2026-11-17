That the Democrats’ huge midterm victories were immediately followed by a fight over who should be Senate majority leader isn’t surprising. Nor is this leadership battle bad or counterproductive. It’s just an acknowledgment of reality. There isn’t one coherent Democratic Party at the moment. There are at least four. And the broader anti-Trump/Democratic/liberal coalition is better off acknowledging and openly debating these fissures than pretending they don’t exist.
There are Democratic factions, with real, serious differences. Don’t believe anyone who tells you otherwise. And that’s fine, as long as the factions come together enough to pass good policies and win general elections.
Two blocs are fairly well-known, even if their members aren’t always open about it. The center-left includes Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the New Democrats in the House, Democratic governors like California’s Gavin Newsom and Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro, the editorial board of The New York Times, prominent pundits at the Times, The Atlantic, The Bulwark, and other outlets.
Then there is the populist left: It includes Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialists of America, Drop Site News, and Jacobin. The disagreements over Israel, wealth taxes, Medicare for All, and other issues between these two blocs have long been featured prominently in political discourse.
There are two other blocs that aren’t as obvious. One is what I would describe as the pluralistic democracy fighters. The activist group Indivisible most embodies this category, but it also captures the politics of popular newsletter writers such as Heather Cox Richardson and Paul Krugman, prominent Black political activists such as Stacey Abrams, and elected officials like Representative Ayanna Pressley, Governor JB Pritzker, and Senator Chris Van Hollen, who is challenging Schumer for leadership of the Senate. This is the ethos of Bluesky and, in some ways, The New Republic. People in this bloc are more explicit than the other two about defending democracy itself and groups such as African Americans and transgender people who are targets of the right. While the populist left slams the establishment for being too centrist, this bloc casts the establishment’s weakness as not ideological but temperamental: Party leaders aren’t willing to fight hard enough against Republicans.
The other bloc is most rank-and-file Democratic voters. I read a ton of polls. And what they tell me is that the average Democratic voter hates Donald Trump and desperately wants Democrats to win elections—and is fairly malleable about almost everything else. Their views on Israel, health care, policing, and even politicians (other than Trump) can drastically shift based on real-world events and the narratives they absorb from party elites and the media.
I have obviously simplified the politics of the tens of millions of people who vote for Democratic candidates. But I think these are the core blocs. And that creates obvious tensions. The fighters are more focused on democracy reforms (adding states and Supreme Court justices, banning gerrymandering) than the other blocs. They might find it easier to work with left-leaning billionaires than the populist left, which is deeply hostile to concentrated wealth and in some ways capitalism itself. The center-left has some ideological perspectives (aligning with the state of Israel) but its true politics are not altering the status quo too much, which creates tensions with both blocs.
There are also some competing electoral theories among this quartet. The center-left thinks that elections are won by appealing to moderate voters and that doing so means you shouldn’t offer particularly bold ideas about anything. The populist left thinks that voters who aren’t core partisans largely choose candidates based on their economic agendas and records. The fighter bloc tends to downplay individual candidates and campaign strategies and argue that Democrats will do better electorally if they back longterm organizing and grassroots groups.
What makes this dynamic even trickier is that Democratic voters aren’t fully aligned with any of the three camps. They are probably most ideologically aligned with the fighters, but can be persuaded by arguments about electability from the center-left or economic policy from the left. That means the three other camps are constantly mining polls to prove that the base agrees with them.
Many prominent Democratic pundits and strategists argue these divisions are overstated and/or should be ignored. They say that politicians such as Texas Senator-elect James Talarico don’t easily fit the progressive-centrist divide and that most Democrats won in 2026 with economically populist, socially moderate rhetoric. Perhaps. But in 2027, Democrats will be running Congress and holding a national presidential primary. The party’s politicians will be pushed by the media, activists, and voters to take specific stands, both in votes on Capitol Hill and on the presidential campaign trail. Ultimately, you can be beloved by the Times editorial board and Third Way or The American Prospect and the DSA—but not both.
Here’s my suggestion: Embrace the tensions. Schumer refused to endorse Mamdani in 2025, leaving the impression that he felt one of the party’s brightest stars was too antisemitic to support, even in a race against a man (Andrew Cuomo) accused of sexually harassing 13 women. Likely 2028 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, beloved on the center-left, recently slammed student loan cancellation. Van Hollen flew to El Salvador last year to object to the deportation of Kilmar Ábrego García, while party leaders like Jeffries were encouraging Democrats to downplay Trump’s immigration abuses.
These are fundamentally different approaches to liberal/Democratic/anti-Trump politics. They should be debated openly and forcefully. I would love Van Hollen to win, but even if he loses, I’m thrilled he will have articulated an alternative to Schumer’s leadership. It would be great to see Ocasio-Cortez or someone with her ideology run for president, and why not a fighter in the mold of Pritzker too.
I suspect that many in the populist left and fighter camps are wary of entering battles that they will lose. The center-left is backed by the wealthiest and most famous Democrats and the most powerful media institutions. They will come out front most of the time. But the only contests you are guaranteed to lose are those that you don’t enter in the first place. The Sanders and Elizabeth Warren presidential campaigns transformed the Democratic Party and America, even though both lost. Mamdani, perhaps even more of a long shot in his mayoral run than Warren or Sanders were in seeking the presidency in 2020, won and has become one of the most influential politicians of this era.
So let’s have the fights. They don’t mean that Democrats are in disarray. They mean that Democrats are in democracy, where competing ideas, ideologies, and personalities should be welcomed and encouraged. May the best faction win.