Roberts's own judicial models appear to be bottom-up judges. He admires Robert Jackson, FDR's attorney general, who distinguished himself on the Court as a beautiful stylist and passionate defender of deference to legislatures. And one of his judicial heroes is Judge Henry Friendly, for whom he clerked. Friendly was the model of a cautious conservative incrementalist rather than a crusading ideologue, a believer in procedural barriers to litigation who suspected activists of all stripes seeking to use the courts as instruments of social change.

ONE WAY OF exploring Roberts's vision of the force of legal precedents might be to focus on his views about Congress's power to regulate the economy and other issues associated with the libertarian movement to resurrect the Constitution in Exile. As an appellate judge, Roberts's record on these questions is hard to discern. In one case, he took a traditionally generous view of Congress's power to condition the receipt of federal funds on a state agency's willingness to waive its immunity from discrimination lawsuits. But, in another case, he questioned whether an application of the Endangered Species Act was constitutional under Congress's power to regulate interstate commerce. The second position was more radical than the first under existing law, and both point in very different directions.

In interviews, Roberts has suggested that he believes the Commerce Clause imposes at least some limits on congressional power—a position that is now conventional wisdom among conservatives. In a 1999 interview on NPR, Roberts said of the recent Supreme Court decisions restricting the scope of federal power: "I think the three decisions taken as a group are a big deal. It's a healthy reminder that we're a country that was formed by states and that we still live under a federal system. It's the United States of America. And what these cases say is, just because Congress has the power to tell individuals and companies that this is what you're going to do, and if you don't do it, people can sue you, that doesn't mean they can treat the states the same way; that the states as co-equal sovereigns have their own sovereign powers, and that includes, as everyone at the time of the Constitutional Convention understood, sovereign immunity."

Nevertheless, in other interviews, Roberts has suggested that, although he thinks the Court can legitimately strike down an occasional federal law as exceeding Congress's commerce powers, he has no interest in joining the Constitution in Exile movement in a sustained assault on the regulatory state. In our interview, he left me with the impression that he thought it might be a good thing for the Court, at least once in 30 years, to strike down a federal law in a way that forced Congress to focus more closely on the reasons for its regulations, but that much more frequent invalidations would be inappropriate.

IDENTIFYING ROBERTS’S VISION of stare decisis will be a difficult task for Senate Democrats. It's likely that he hasn't yet had the opportunity, as an appellate lawyer and lower-court judge, to think hard about the question: In both roles, he was forced to apply Supreme Court precedents, whether he liked them or not. But focusing on Roberts's views about the force of precedent is a far more effective line of inquiry for Democrats than trying to dredge up his private memos as a government lawyer in an effort to discern his political views. Everything we know about judicial confirmations tells us that justices reveal themselves most candidly when they are asked to discuss their judicial philosophy rather than confronted with crude yes or no questions about whether they would uphold Roe v. Wade or some other specific ruling. In his confirmation hearing, Justice David Souter talked openly of his admiration for Justice John Marshall Harlan II, the great conservative traditionalist who revered precedent above all and unapologetically embraced the right to privacy. Anthony Kennedy, for his part, revealed himself as an expansive libertarian with a broad suspicion of state power.

Given Roberts's dazzling talents—his intelligence, judgment, devotion to legal craft, and palpable belief in the power of reasoned argument to constrain judges in meaningful ways—it seems quite possible that his vision of the force of precedent might evolve and grow during decades on the Court. I don't mean "evolve" in the sense that liberals hope and conservatives fear—that Roberts will become less conservative and more liberal. I mean, instead, that the application of his determined intelligence to the hardest and most elusive questions of constitutional law will lead Roberts to develop a vision of constitutional stability that is uniquely his own. What precisely his vision will be is probably not evident at the moment, even to Roberts himself. But, by focusing on Roberts's judicial philosophy, rather than his views about the controversies of the moment, the Senate can do much to illuminate this crucial question in the confirmation hearings ahead.

This article originally ran in the August 1, 2005 issue of the magazine.