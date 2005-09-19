Along with Justice Clarence Thomas, O'Connor was the Rehnquist Court's most energetic critic of Congress's efforts to impose conditions on federal grants to the states. In 1987, she dissented from a crucial case that upheld Congress's power to deny a portion of federal highway funds to states that refused to adopt 21 as the minimum drinking age. By contrast, Roberts, who participated in the case as an advocate, came to agree with the Court's majority. In a 1999 interview on public radio, Roberts said, "The basic principle is, if you pay the piper, you get to call the tune. And I think the federal government could say, 'If we're giving you money, and it's related to the area in which we're trying to get you to waive sovereign immunity, we can require you to consent to suit as a condition of getting those funds.'" This suggests that Roberts would give Congress more latitude than O'Connor to impose conditions on federal funds.

Roberts confirmed this impression as an appellate judge. Last year, he joined a majority opinion by the scrupulous and moderate Judge Merrick Garland holding that Congress could force the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to waive its immunity from federal discrimination suits as a condition of accepting federal transportation funds. In that case, an electrician claimed he had been fired from the transit authority because of his bipolar disorder, and Roberts joined Garland in upholding the man's right to bring the suit, over a dissent from Judge David Sentelle, a vigorous proponent of the Constitution in Exile.

Liberal groups who fear Roberts's views on congressional power have focused on a now-famous 2003 opinion in which he questioned the constitutionality of applying the Endangered Species Act to protect a rare species of "hapless toad. " According to People for the American Way, "[B]y focusing on the purely intrastate domicile of the particular endangered species, Roberts indicated that he may well subscribe to an extremely constricted interpretation of the Commerce Clause recently rejected by a narrow majority of the Supreme Court." But Roberts indicated no such thing. In the hapless toad case, he pointedly declined to join the radical dissenting opinion of Sentelle, and he suggested that the Endangered Species Act might be able to protect the hapless toad under other theories.

Moreover, Roberts's repeated paeans to the importance of judicial deference to legislatures makes it unlikely that he would suddenly reveal himself as an enthusiastic partisan of the Constitution in Exile. When I interviewed Roberts in 2002, he made it clear that he thought the Court should rarely strike down regulations under the Commerce Clause. "Do I think it's a good thing that at least once every 30 years, the Supreme Court says something that motivates Congress to focus a little more closely on why it's regulating in a particular area? Yes, I do think that's good," he told me. But he went on to emphasize, "There has to be a lot of legal room in the joints, and the Supreme Court has to remind itself on a daily basis that it occupies tenuous ground.''

THE FINAL ARENA involving the Constitution in Exile where Roberts seems to the left of O'Connor, and perhaps even Rehnquist, involves Congress's power, under the Fifth Amendment, to take private property with just compensation. As a law student, Roberts wrote a note rejecting a rigid libertarian reading of the Takings Clause. "[T]he words of the clause ... are incapable of being given simple, clear-cut meaning," he wrote. "Indeed, the very phrase 'just compensation' suggests that the language of the clause must be informed by changing norms of justice." At his confirmation hearing for the D.C. circuit, Roberts joked, "I would, if confirmed as a circuit judge, follow Supreme Court precedent in this area, as in any other. I would not follow my student note; no one else has." Nevertheless, Roberts won the admiration of environmentalists as an appellate advocate when he argued that a development freeze in Lake Tahoe did not unconstitutionally take the property of local residents. The Supreme Court agreed with Roberts in a 2002 opinion that, according to Douglas Kendall of the liberal Community Rights Counsel, "stopped the takings movement in its tracks." Writing in The Washington Post, Kendall praised Roberts for writing "the best legal brief I've ever read in a takings case" and for his "ability to see both sides of a divisive issue." Nor was Roberts merely representing environmentalists as a hired gun: In his Senate questionnaire for his appellate nomination, he emphasized that the Lake Tahoe opinion "shows a robust regard for the need for government regulators to be afforded broad flexibility in undertaking vital environmental measures."