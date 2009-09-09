Now that Chris Dodd has decided to keep his chairmanship of the Senate banking committee, it looks like Tom Harkin will leave his agriculture post to go take Ted Kennedy's former spot atop the HELP committee. To the dismay of a lot of food-policy reformers, this means the more conservative Blanche Lincoln of Arkansas will be next in line for the Ag Committee gavel (there are more senior members on that committee, but they all have other, more powerful chairmanships already).

It's not unreasonable to ask if this will really make a big difference as far as agricultural policy's concerned. After all, Harkin was a corn man from Iowa who always had a kind word for Monsanto; the farm bill during his tenure was as subsidy-laden as ever, and, more recently, he was praising House Ag Chair Collin Peterson's extortionist moves on climate-change legislation, even suggesting that Peterson didn't go far enough in his attempts to immunize farmers from the effects of the bill. How much worse could Lincoln be?

But in fairness, Harkin was quite strong in several areas of farm policy. He's long attempted to set stricter income and payment limits on agriculture subsidies. He's been a champion of many of the environmental-stewardship programs within the farm bill. And he's a reformer on childhood-nutrition issues—he was a key player trying to put limits (if not an outright ban) on junk food in the current school-lunch reauthorization bill, and some school-lunch reformers are now quietly expressing dismay that Harkin vacating the Ag chair will mean the loss of their main partner in reform. He wasn't necessarily a champion of sustainable agriculture, but he was a guy reformers could at least talk to—someone who cared about labor issues, who was passionate about health care, and brought more than a modicum of skepticism toward Big Food's interests. Along with Vermont's Patrick Leahy, he made up the left flank of the committee.

And what about Blanche Lincoln? Well, as Phil Brasher of the Des Moines Register puts it: