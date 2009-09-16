The leak of Eikenberry's cable was just one indication that a tense back-and-forth is playing out between Washington and Kabul--as well as within a divided Obama administration, where officials like Vice President Joe Biden are promoting a lighter footprint--over how many dollars and troops Afghanistan mandates. In late December, Mullen publicly said that "it's not a matter of if, but when" Obama would dispatch another 20,000 to 30,000 troops to Afghanistan. But, in his early briefings, White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs bristled at such talk, saying he was "leery" of such reports. But, in what seems almost like a passive-aggressive contest of wills played out through the media, that hasn't stopped military officials from floating more troop figures. In mid-August, CBS News, citing a "senior adviser" to McChrystal's review, reported that the general would suggest between 15,000 and 45,000 more troops. This week, McClatchy quoted an unnamed senior military official who said that Obama feels that McChrystal and Petraeus are "pressuring him" to send more troops. "There are games being played," says the congressional aide who works on Afghanistan policy. "The message is: Don't ask us for something that would be awkward. Which is Rumsfeld 101."

It's not just troop level decisions that could lead Obama into Bush's pre-surge failings. Another dangerous temptation will be to underestimate how hard it will be to train local security forces. By June 2005, Bush was promising that, as Iraqi forces stood up, U.S. forces would stand down. But the Iraq war raged for nearly three more years before the Iraqis made a significant contribution to the country's security. Today, the Obama team is just as eager to make a swift handoff to local Afghan forces. "Above all, there must be an Afghan face on this war," Gates said in January.

This is certainly true. But overly bullish talk about training can mislead the public about what victory will require. In his March 27 address to the nation about Afghanistan, Obama said he would accelerate training to create an Afghan army of 134,000 and a police force of 82,000 by 2011. That sounds impressive, but Obama gave short shrift to how inadequate that figure is. His special envoy to the region, Richard Holbrooke, has called the latter number "not sufficient" for that time frame. And an April U.S. intelligence estimate found that the Afghan army will need to grow to 325,000 men to be effective. Given the illiteracy and corruption currently hobbling the Afghan army, that target could be many years and tens of billions of dollars away. (In Iraq, after all, nearly six years of occupation and $700 billion have only recently produced a national army of 250,000 men.)

Then there is the overriding question of just what the U.S. mission in Afghanistan really is. In Iraq, the Bushies offered vague talk of driving out Al Qaeda and setting up a stable government that could defend its own borders. Obama's March address about the Afghanistan war was even cloudier, with a rhetorical emphasis on rooting out Al Qaeda--but also a call for a civilian surge to "advance security, opportunity and justice" for the Afghan people. (Bushian references to freedom and democracy have largely been retired, however.) Asked at a recent press event to describe success in Afghanistan, meanwhile, Holbrooke found a clear answer elusive. "We'll know it when we see it," he said.

But, if the definition of success isn't clear to the Obama team, the definition of defeat may be. Bush argued unabashedly that Iraq had become "the central front in the war on terror" and that withdrawing before the country had stabilized would hand Al Qaeda not only a strategic but a moral victory. Current administration officials don't publicly articulate the same rationale when discussing Afghanistan. But former CIA official Bruce Riedel, a regional expert who led the White House's Afghanistan-Pakistan review earlier this year, cited it at the Brookings panel held in August. "The triumph of jihadism or the jihadism of Al Qaeda and the Taliban in driving NATO out of Afghanistan would resonate throughout the Islamic World. This would be a victory on par with the destruction of the Soviet Union in the 1990s," Riedel said. "[T]he stakes are enormous."

Finally, Obama may have one last thing in common with Bush: personal pride. Bush was determined to prevail in Iraq because he had invaded it. And, while Obama, of course, had nothing to do with the invasion of Afghanistan, he has long supported the campaign there--including during the presidential campaign as a foil for his opposition to the Iraq war. Speaking before a group of veterans last month, Obama called Afghanistan a "war of necessity"--a phrase which politically invests him deeper in the fight. "The president has boxed himself in," says one person who has advised the administration on military strategy. "The worst possible place to be is that our justification for being in a war is that we're in a war."

Ultimately, it was only when Bush was honest with himself and the nation about Iraq--admitting that conditions were dire and ordering his politically poisonous troop surge--that he was able to avoid defeat there. Obama is already facing a strong temptation to limit America's costs in Afghanistan. But, if Obama's commitment to stabilizing that country is as serious as it sounds, he should be as mindful of GWB as he is of LBJ. Otherwise, he risks a war that leads to a resounding WTF.