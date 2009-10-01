A looming restraint on the current justices is the risk that, should they read a statute in a conservative way, the Democratic Congress will simply rewrite the law to set matters straight. Is it a coincidence that the first bill Barack Obama signed into law was the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009? Lilly Ledbetter was the lead player in Ledbetter v. Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., a 2007 Roberts Court decision that adopted a stingy interpretation of when cases could be brought under the equal-pay provisions of federal law. Congress tried immediately to overturn the decision; when Republicans blocked the effort, it became an issue in the 2008 campaign. Adoption of the Ledbetter law reminds the conservative justices that they are being watched. (At least twice this past term, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg overtly appealed to Congress to undo what her conservative colleagues were doing; dissenting in another voting rights case, she pointedly noted, "Today's decision returns the ball to Congress' court.")

A final risk for the conservative Court majority is that the conservative coalition itself seems so weak. This weakness has led to a number of cases in which wayward conservatives voted in ways that gave the Court's liberals the upper hand, as happened in the 2008 decision in Boumediene v. Bush, when Justice Anthony Kennedy joined the liberals to overturn the Bush administration's plans for trying Guantánamo detainees before military commissions. Kennedy clearly holds the power on the Court when it comes to deciding cases; 23 of the Court's 79 cases this past term were resolved by a 5-4 vote, and, in 18 of them, Kennedy was in the majority. But he is hardly alone in breaking ranks. This past term, for reasons we can only speculate, both Justices Scalia and Thomas helped deliver some surprising liberal victories, particularly in cases involving the question of whether congressional statues preempt state lawmaking.

Even when the conservatives hang together on the outcome, they often insist on going their own ways in writing opinions. The importance of fractured majority opinions often gets lost, but it is key: What the justices say in their opinions is what sets law for the future. And, when it comes to opinion-writing, it takes five united votes to really win.

This past term's screamer was Federal Communications Commission v. Fox Television Stations, not the most momentous of cases but infinitely revealing of the problem. Starting in 1978, and for years after, the FCC would only punish repeated vulgarity, or a single use of "indecent" language, if it was used in a literal (i.e. sexual or excretory) sense. But, when Bono said, during the 2003 Golden Globes, "This is really, really fucking brilliant," the FCC decided that a single, non-literal use of such words was verboten. The questions in Fox were whether the FCC had adequately explained the reasons for its switch in policy, and, if so, whether the new policy was consistent with the First Amendment?

In what looked to be a 5-4 conservative win, Chief Justice Roberts upheld the FCC's decision. He found the FCC's explanation sufficient and "decline[d] to address the constitutional questions at this time" because the lower courts had not yet spoken to them. (Sound like a familiar tactic?) But watch as even that weak opinion fizzles away: First, though Justice Thomas joined the majority, he wrote separately to express his view that the 1978 decision was probably wrong, in that it gave the FCC too much power in the first place, signaling the possibility that there may well be five votes to overturn the FCC policy on constitutional grounds. Then, Justice Kennedy (who also joined the majority), wrote his own opinion to "agree with the dissenting opinion of Justice Breyer that the agency must explain why ‘it now reject[s] the considerations that led it to adopt the initial policy.' " Whoops. Apparently Kennedy thought the FCC's explanation in this case was okay, but, on the broader administrative law issues, the dissenters now prevail, 5-4. Enough wins like this and the conservatives will be in a good position to declare defeat.

Of course, predicting the Court's demise is chancy business--there's always a potential big moment just around the corner. Still, don't expect much in the way of blockbusters from the Roberts Court anytime soon. Stuck between political forces on the left and conservative disarray on the right, the Court will most likely continue to creep rightward with no bold agenda.

Barry Friedman is the Jacob D. Fuchsberg Professor of Law at New York University School of Law. His book, the will of the people: how public opinion has influenced the supreme court and shaped the meaning of the constitution, is being published this month.