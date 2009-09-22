Michael A. Livermore is the executive director of the Institute for Policy Integrity at New York University School of Law. He is the author, along with Richard L. Revesz, of Retaking Rationality: How Cost-Benefit Analysis Can Better Protect the Environment and Our Health.

The Washington Post ran an interesting editorial yesterday on regulating carbon—interesting, but ultimately wrong. The Post is correct that putting a price on carbon is the surest way to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, and that it would be preferable for Congress to do this through legislation. But the editorial was wrong to say the EPA could not efficiently regulate carbon on its own. In fact, if Congress can't pass a climate bill this year, this is exactly what the Obama administration should do.

Thanks to a 2007 Supreme Court decision, the EPA is legally obligated to regulate greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act. There are a number of ways it could do this. In one scenario, the EPA would try a variety of command-and-control rules that would have high costs and low benefits—the kinds of regulations businesses hate, such as overly prescriptive requirements to adopt specific technologies. What's more, since it's almost certain Congress would take a different approach when it got around to passing its own climate bill, this would create unnecessary transition costs for businesses that have to comply first with one set of rules, then another.

But that scenario can be easily avoided. In a report we issued last spring, the Institute for Policy Integrity showed how the EPA's existing authority under the Clean Air Act could be used to create a comprehensive cap-and-trade program for greenhouse gases. This would involve relying on statutory sections covering vehicle fuels, stratospheric pollution, air quality standards, and performance standards. The EPA's cap-and-trade would work pretty similar to the one that Congress set up—setting an overall ceiling for annual emissions and requiring emitters to pay for allowances. That means that when Congress does finally create its own cap-and-trade program, the two systems could be easily integrated.