This isn’t to say that Lincoln was a moderate on the question of the president’s power over the Court: He flouted and denounced Chief Justice Taney’s opinion challenging his suspension of habeas corpus. But Lincoln had an intuitive sense that Court-bashing can provoke political backlashes when it looks like an effort to coerce the justices into submission, and that presidential schemes to remake the Court can sometimes backfire when they’re perceived to threaten judicial independence. As president, Theodore Roosevelt called the Court “a menace to the welfare of the nation,” when it challenged his economic reform agenda. But, as a presidential candidate in 1912, he went beyond rhetorical fusillades and, in a progressive fury, proposed the popular recall of judicial decisions through referenda. He also argued for other state and federal laws that would allow voters to repudiate Supreme Court decisions that challenged the people’s ability to be “the ultimate makers of their own Constitution.” Only Colorado adopted proposals along these lines. And, of course, Roosevelt’s Bull Moose candidacy went down in defeat.

Franklin Roosevelt shows the perils and ultimate rewards of Court-bashing. He initially had public opinion on his side as the conservative Court began to strike down the New Deal in 1935. FDR fumed, “We have been relegated to the horse-and-buggy definition of interstate commerce.” If the Court didn’t retreat, he suggested, a constitutional amendment might be necessary. Elite editorial writers scolded the president, which may have emboldened the conservative justices to further activism. But Roosevelt won the election of 1936 in a landslide. After criticizing the Court in his 1937 State of the Union address, he proposed his notorious Court-packing plan, which raised concerns about executive dictatorship. But, although his Court-packing plan failed in the Senate, it may have cowed the Court into upholding the New Deal. Legal historians, such as Barry Friedman of New York University, persuasively contend that, if the swing justice on the Hughes Court, Owen Roberts, hadn’t changed his mind about the New Deal, Roosevelt would have prevailed in mobilizing public support for disciplining the justices.

All this suggests that Obama should have no hesitation about vigorously criticizing the Citizens United decision--and any future rulings by the Roberts Court striking down his reform agenda, such as challenges to health care mandates or financial regulations. As for the chief justice, the more that he is moved to respond openly to Obama, the weaker he will appear. Even the Court’s most savvy politicians--like Charles Evans Hughes, the former governor of New York and the chief justice who presided over the Court during the New Deal era--haven’t been able to outmaneuver their presidential adversaries. Although Hughes managed deftly to defuse FDR’s Court-bashing campaign, he only accomplished this feat by capitulating to the president’s agenda, writing key decisions that upheld New Deal programs.

The greatest appeal of Court-bashing for Obama is that it can be based on a principled vision of economic populism and judicial restraint. Obama’s guide here should be Louis Brandeis, who would have been appalled by the Citizens United decision. Brandeis denounced the “curse of bigness” that allowed huge corporations to take reckless risks with “other people’s money” and then avoid accountability for their role in provoking economic crises. Brandeis also would have rejected the Roberts Court’s vision of the free-speech rights of corporations: In his view, the purpose of the First Amendment was to make men and women free through reasoned deliberations, liberating them from huge corporations that were too large to be run on a human scale. By embracing a Brandeisian vision, Obama could gain all the benefits of Court-bashing while avoiding all of the dangers, arguing plausibly that conservatives have betrayed their long-standing principles by using narrow Court majorities to reverse their defeats in the political arena. In this kind of fight, the Roberts Court doesn’t stand a chance.

Jeffrey Rosen is the legal editor of The New Republic.