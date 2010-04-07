The Stevens Myth

In a landmark free-speech case from 1978—also decided 5-4—Stevens wrote an opinion for the Court validating the censure by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) of a radio station for airing George Carlin’s “Filthy Words” routine. Carlin identified seven vulgarities that were unsuitable for broadcast (“shit, piss, fuck, cunt, cocksucker, mother-fucker, and tits”), and then delighted in exploring myriad linguistic permutations. Stevens reasoned that FCC regulation was permissible in light of the broadcast media’s “uniquely pervasive presence in the lives of all Americans” and because the media “is uniquely accessible to children.” Justice Brennan, joined by Justice Marshall, disdainfully dissented: “I find the Court’s misapplication of fundamental First Amendment principles so patent, and its attempt to impose its notions of propriety on the whole of the American people so misguided, that I am unable to remain silent.” Or, as the point might be pressed in the words of Carlin’s routine: “I’ve had that shit up to here.”

Turning to cases involving criminal defendants, Stevens told Rosen that his father’s (apparently wrongful) conviction for embezzlement influenced his judicial thinking. This conviction taught Stevens “that the criminal justice system can misfire sometimes.” Examining Stevens’s first full year on the Court nevertheless reveals a justice who often appears unsympathetic to criminal defendants’ rights. To select only one of the many available examples, Stevens wrote a dissent in Doyle v. Ohio contending that it should be constitutional for a prosecutor to cross-examine a defendant regarding his failure to offer an exculpatory story immediately after being arrested and receiving Miranda warnings. It is difficult to understand how such a view would not have effectively eviscerated the right to remain silent. Today, in stark contrast, Stevens views Miranda as sacrosanct, leading him in February to be one of only two dissenters who would have held unconstitutional a Florida police department’s minor deviation from the standard warnings.

Stevens’s marked ideological shift merits scrutiny not least because he treads upon a well-worn path. In the post–World War II era, a strikingly large percentage of Republican-nominated justices have disappointed conservatives after being installed at the Supreme Court. President Eisenhower reportedly called Earl Warren’s nomination “the biggest damn-fool mistake I ever made.” Had Ike lived beyond 1969, though, he may well have reserved that ignominious distinction for another justice he placed on the Court, William Brennan.

In subsequent years, Harry Blackmun, David Souter, and, of course, Stevens became stalwart members of the Court’s liberal wing. Apart from these outright apostates, moreover, several other GOP-backed justices have bucked conservative legal orthodoxy in prominent cases. Lewis Powell, Sandra Day O’Connor, and Anthony Kennedy have all at various times been deemed judicial traitors. If liberals have been disappointed with recent Court decisions, imagine how dreary constitutional conditions would be had Republicans competently selected justices to implement their preferred judicial vision.

The days of being able to count upon Republican presidents to replenish the Court’s liberal ranks may well have, alas, come to a close. Unlike when Ford tapped Stevens in 1975, activists on the right are now fervently dedicated to ensuring that Republicans capitalize upon each Court nomination. Indeed, as recounted in Jan Crawford Greenburg’s Supreme Conflict, it would be difficult to exaggerate how determined George W. Bush was to avoid repeating his father’s ill-conceived selection of Souter. So wary of leftward judicial drift are conservatives that Bush—a man not usually known for either his grasp of jurisprudential nuance or his lack of self-assurance—expressed some uncertainty after nominating John Roberts. “I checked this man out,” Bush said to C. Boyden Gray. “I just hope he’s the same twenty years from now as he is today.”

Almost five years into Roberts’s tenure as chief justice, he and Samuel Alito have betrayed few signs of unleashing their inner liberals. After several decades of misfires, Republicans appear to have learned their painful lesson. Experience suggests that the line separating judicial turncoats from judicial loyalists—for the GOP, at least—runs along the banks of the Potomac. Over the last four decades, staunch Court conservatives have spent substantial periods working in Washington for Republican administrations before being nominated. In addition to Roberts (White House counsel’s office) and Alito (Office of Legal Counsel), that list includes William Rehnquist (again OLC), Antonin Scalia (yet again, OLC), and Clarence Thomas (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission).

Many contend that sustained executive branch experience serves to inoculate potential justices from the “Greenhouse Effect.” Judge Laurence Silberman famously invoked this term to describe the judicial machinations of conservatives that were designed to win praise from the liberal media as personified by Linda Greenhouse, The New York Times Court correspondent from 1978 until she gave way to Liptak in 2008. Perhaps tellingly, the modern Republican-appointed justices who have often sided with the left had their formative pre-Court professional experiences outside the Beltway. Unless future Republican presidents decline to select Court nominees who have been tested in the D.C. cauldron, it seems unlikely that anyone on the right will have occasion to rue the Liptak Effect. Although the sentiment has been badly overworked, it must be stated that, whenever he chooses to exit the stage, we may not soon see the likes of John Paul Stevens again.

Justin Driver is an assistant professor at the University of Texas School of Law.