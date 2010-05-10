[Guest post by the TNR staff.]

What should we make of Elena Kagan's nomination to the Supreme Court? Read all of The New Republic's analysis below.

Jeffrey Rosen explains why Kagan is the ideal justice to represent Obama's judicial philosophy:

It’s certainly fair for progressive senators to worry whether Kagan would move to the Court to the right. My sense is that this fear is misguided: While Kagan might be nominally to the right of Stevens in a few cases involving executive power, she is likely to be even more effective than he was in winning over Kennedy and more interested than he was for most of his career in challenging the conservatives on their own terms. For this reason, over the course of her career, she has the potential to be the intellectual leader of the liberals on the Court even more than Stevens, who himself a judicial conservative. Some Senate Democrats have signaled, , that they think the Court needs an economic populist, and despite Kagan’s support for campaign finance reform as a Clinton official and solicitor general, she doesn’t have a track record of advocacy on economic issues. Kagan’s views about business issues—and the degree to which they were shaped by her experience running Harvard Law School—are worth exploring in her hearings.

Tom Goldstein predicts how the confirmation process will play out, outlining the top ten questions that Kagan will face: