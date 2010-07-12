Post-Gender Justice

What does being a woman mean to Elena Kagan?

The past few months have seen plenty of commentary about Elena Kagan’s status as one of only a few women ever nominated to the Supreme Court. But much of this commentary has rung hollow, consisting of platitudes about how she is a “trailblazer.” Practically no one has focused on what is perhaps a far more important aspect of her gender: Elena Kagan might very well be the first female nominee to the Supreme Court who does not define her gender as salient to her public life.

Kagan has been deemed a female pioneer: the first woman to lead Harvard Law School and to serve as solicitor general. Yet, despite this impressive list of firsts, Kagan (who was dean of Harvard Law School when I was a second- and third-year student there) has not taken up the helm as a leader on women’s issues, or explicitly identified herself as a woman leader in the law. This has something to do with her age. The first generation of women lawyers to make it to the highest echelons of the American legal profession—who faced enormous barriers in the profession simply because they were women—had no choice but to take on gender as a defining feature of their legal education and career. For instance, despite their sterling credentials, both the Reagan-nominated Sandra Day O’Connor and the Clinton-nominated Ruth Bader Ginsburg were initially denied legal employment because of their gender. Both spoke extensively—prior to, and during, their years on the Court—about the challenges they faced as women in the law. Shortly after joining the Court, O’Connor said she would “bring the understanding of a woman to the Court,” and Ginsburg, a pioneer of women’s sex discrimination jurisprudence as a Supreme Court advocate, echoed this sentiment, stating that “there are perceptions that we have because we are women [justices],” referring to herself and O’Connor.

Those in O’Connor and Ginsburg’s generation paved the way for the next generation of elite women lawyers, including figures like Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, both of whom had the luxury to opt notto focus on their sex as a facet of their career. Yet Sotomayor chose to make gender a key element of her identity anyway. We all know, by now, of her notorious comment about the views of a “wise Latina.” But in that lecture, Sotomayor described her gender, and the challenges that came with it, as a central element of her career. She remarked that “[e]ach day on the bench I learn something new . . . about being a professional Latina woman in a world that sometimes looks at me with suspicion,” and, echoing O'Connor and Ginsburg, noted that “our experiences as women . . . affect our decisions.”

Kagan, by contrast, has given no indication that she considers her gender to be a factor in her legal thinking. In her opening statement two weeks ago, she paid tribute to O’Connor and Ginsburg, and recognized that she herself wouldn’t be where she was without them. But her broader career, including her rise in academia and her tenure in the White House, has been marked by no particular interest in women's issues. The most relevant of her few academic writings on gender-related topics—an article on the constitutionality of pornography and a student note about Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which revolutionized sex discrimination law—focused on doctrinal or procedural issues, rather than substantive questions related to gender equality. And a look back through her work as counsel to President Clinton reveals that she advanced a number of positions on issues affecting women—including Medicare funding for abortions, a late-term abortion ban, and expansion of the Family and Medical Leave Act—but avoided discussion of the role gender played in these debates.