Claim Denied

First, Holder has no serious history of racialism, much less radicalism. The guy is about as establishment as you can get. He has spent his entire academic and professional career—save for participating in some student protests as a Columbia undergrad and spending one summer during law school, also at Columbia, working for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund—in the halls of power. After law school, Holder went to work as a lawyer in the Justice Department. Later, he became a federal judge (appointed by Ronald Reagan, no less) before returning to work at the DOJ as Janet Reno’s deputy. And then, before Obama made him attorney general, Holder was a partner at the white-shoe D.C. law firm Covington & Burling.

Indeed, much like Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan, Holder has achieved his lofty position in U.S. politics by not making any waves. Up until he became attorney general, the only blotch on his otherwise perfect resumé was when, as Reno's deputy, he gave the Department of Justice’s now infamous “[n]eutral, leaning towards favorable” response when queried by the Clinton White House about pardoning Marc Rich. The episode, according to critics like Richard Cohen, proved that Holder “could not say no to power”—something an attorney general must do.

Which is presumably why Holder seems to be working extremely hard, now that he is attorney general, to do just that. And it’s also why he’s finally making waves—ones that have made his relationship with the White House less than cozy, despite what the conservative media would have you believe. Ignore, for the moment, his repeated clashes with White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel over Guantánamo detainees and other terrorism issues. Just consider the three major episodes conservatives point to when they argue that Holder, in league with Obama, is grinding some racial axe; in each instance, Holder has actually been working independently of, and, sometimes, at cross purposes with, the White House.

After his “nation of cowards” speech, Holder was dressed down by Emanuel and forced to do some extra media training with David Axelrod and Robert Gibbs. No one has produced any evidence that the White House was in any way involved in the decision not to take up the New Black Panthers Party case. And it stands to reason that, in a mid-term election year, the White House would have preferred not to stir up the immigration hornet’s nest with the Arizona lawsuit.

But if the conservative case against Holder makes no sense logically, it does emotionally: Like Obama, the attorney general is black, and some right-wingers seem to think that, when two prominent black Democrats are given the reins of power, they’ll surely conspire to undermine white people. Absent any tangible proof to back up this argument, that really is the only way to explain the conservative media’s strange fixation on Holder. He inflames their fears and suspicions in a way that, say, John Edwards—who, a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, was considered Obama’s likely choice for attorney general—never would have.