Having spent a lot of time last week accusing health care reform's legal critics of bad faith, let me respond to one to whom that description does not apply: David Hogberg. Hogberg writes about health care for Investor's Business Daily. Once upon a time, he wrote for the American Spectator. I know, those are not two of the publications that first come to mind when you think about nuanced policy writing. But Hogberg knows a lot about health care. I agree with him rarely but he seems like a congenial guy, based on our limited interactions. And, more important, I've always known him to argue fairly and cogently.

So it got my attention last week when he questioned my suggestion that a ruling overturning the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate would qualify as "judicial activism." I stand by my argument, but I know that he's not the only one who questions it. Let me explain my rationale.

For the last few weeks, ever since it's become clear that the Affordable Care Act was in real legal jeopardy, advocates on both sides have been arguing about the limits of federal authority to levy taxes, regulate interstate commerce, and do what is "necessary and proper" for carrying out its enumerated duties. As I've written and, hopefully, made very clear, I think it's possible to construct a coherent, intellectually honest for both sides of this argument. Judges must decide what they think the constitution's ambiguous text means and, inevitably, different judges with different worldviews will come to different conclusions.

But I don't think it's possible to deny that ruling against the Affordable Care Act would be an act of judicial activism, in the sense that such a decision would necessarily mean re-interpreting and even rejecting the precedents on these questions that have prevailed for many decades. That's particularly true when it comes to the theoretical limits of the commerce and necessary-and-proper clauses, which since the 1930s the Supreme Court have interpreted very broadly--so broadly, in fact, as to permit virtually any government regulation of even quasi-economic activity.