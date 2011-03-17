The conservative health care lawsuits aren’t actually conservative.

As everyone knows, the health care reform lawsuits that are currently making their way to the Supreme Court are being shepherded and applauded by conservatives. But how conservative is the judicial philosophy behind the suits? The answer turns out to be complicated. In fact, once the lawsuits end up at the Court, they will likely expose ideological fissures in the conservative legal movement that may unsettle those on both the right and the left.

To understand why, consider what these lawsuits are actually about. Although the judges in Virginia and Florida who struck down health care reform didn’t say so explicitly, they were really making a claim about the liberty of contract—namely, the idea, as Randy Barnett of Georgetown Law School and other leading libertarian critics of the health care mandate have repeatedly argued, that people can’t be forced to buy healthy products they don’t want, such as broccoli, asparagus, or gym memberships. As Charles Fried of Harvard Law School suggested in recent Senate testimony, the broccoli objection, while not frivolous, has nothing to do with Congress’s power to regulate interstate commerce, the ostensible grounds on which these lawsuits have been fought. Rather, it’s about our personal liberty, guaranteed by the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments.

This libertarian vision goes back to 1905 and the Court’s infamous ruling in Lochner v. New York, which struck down New York’s maximum-hour law for bakers on the grounds that it violated the “liberty of contract” of both the bakers and their employers. Lochner became the basis for the Court’s rejection of much New Deal legislation—until 1937, when the justices repudiated the ruling, and the entire line of cases it had created, declaring that “the Constitution does not speak of freedom of contract.”

It’s no surprise that the Lochner vision has been denounced as the root of all constitutional evil by Democrats like President Obama. But it has also been denounced by nearly every conservative Supreme Court nominee in recent memory, from Robert Bork to Antonin Scalia and John Roberts. In a 1984 debate with the libertarian scholar Richard Epstein at the Cato Institute, Scalia, then an appellate judge, denounced Epstein’s Lochnerian call for the courts to overturn economic regulations. “The reversal of a half-century of judicial restraint in the economic realm,” Scalia said, would be a “threat to constitutional democracy.” In his 2005 confirmation hearings, Roberts said, “You go to a case like the Lochner case, you can read that opinion today, and it’s quite clear that they’re not interpreting the law; they’re making the law.” Justice Clarence Thomas has also indicated that he opposes Lochner.