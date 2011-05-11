Of course, future arguments before more conservative judges, whether they sit in other circuits or on the Supreme Court, are unlikely to go so well for the federal government. And the case’s ultimate disposition could still turn, as some experts expect, simply on whether Anthony Kennedy—the Supreme Court’s proverbial swing vote—decides to break with his fellow Republican appointees or not. But Tuesday’s hearing ought to help correct the judicial and political narratives about this case.

An earlier pair of very strong decisions from very conservative judges left the impression that the Affordable Care Act was an extraordinary and unprecedented piece of legislation with, at best, shaky constitutional foundation. The three Fourth Circuit judges made it clear they see things quite differently: One of them actually asked assuredly whether one portion of the government’s legal justification for health care reform was a “slam dunk.” More important, perhaps, they seemed willing to entertain arguments from the government that even other judges approving the law seemed more eager to dispatch.

This was most apparent during the first argument, when Mathew Staver, dean of the Christian-denominational Liberty University, argued for the plaintiff in Liberty v. Geithner. The three judges barely let Staver get through a paragraph before jumping in with questions, focusing heavily on the supposed distinctions between “activity” and “inactivity.” It’s an essential piece of the legal challenge. The plaintiffs claim that the constitution’s Commerce Clause doesn’t give Washington the authority to regulate “inactivity”—which, in this case, they define as the decision not to get health insurance. The judges on Tuesday seemed to have different ideas. Motz, in particular, pressed Staver to explain the distinction—and never seemed satisfied with his answers, which included suggesting that “activity” was “something tangible.”

Of course, the government has always argued that its power to mandate health insurance also rests in other constitutional clauses, most notably the power to levy taxes in order to finance government operations. The conservative justices who ruled against the Affordable Care Act rejected this argument harshly and even their more liberal counterparts who upheld the law seemed less than enthusiastic about it. But the judges on Tuesday made a point of asking questions about it. While that’s not necessarily a sign they’re ready to endorse the argument, to these untrained ears it sounded like they weren’t ready to dismiss it, either. And many legal scholars, certainly, have suggested the law’s basis in the taxing power is clear.

The second hearing shifted the focus onto another issue that, particularly in the political debate, has gotten very little attention–even though legal scholars have long suggested it might be significant. That issue is “standing.” The second case, Virginia v. Sebelius, is the lawsuit Ken Cuccinelli organized and filed for his state. But it’s not clear that Virginia even has a right to bring this lawsuit on behalf of its citizens. (Some of the other lawsuits include among their plaintiffs individuals who claim that the mandate has forced or will force them to rearrange their financial affairs.)