Yale Literature professor David Bromwich has a column in the Huffington Post that's primarily an attempt to push the meme "Bush-Obama Presidency." It does persuasively argue that President Obama has continued many of President Bush's policies in foreign affairs. Much less persuasively, it attempts to make the case for "Obama’s perpetuation of Bush’s economic policies."

I'd find if fascinating to read an argument as to why things like, oh, the Affordable Care Act, EPA regulation of carbon emissions, financial reform, the appointment of Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan to the Supreme Court, and so on represent more or less the same things George W. Bush did. Sadly, Bromwich doesn't make that case. He assumes, without spelling out his argument, that the extension of the Bush tax cuts represented an actual support for the entirety of the Bush tax cuts, as opposed to bargain for more stimulus. (Bromwich does not explain why, if Obama really wants to make all the Bush tax cuts permanent, he hasn't agreed to just make them all permanent.)

Most of the rest of the domestic portion of the column is dedicated to pointing out that Obama appointed centrist Clintonites to various positions. This may be evidence of a "Clinton-Bush-Obama Presidency," or even a radical argument that all presidents are basically similar because none of them adopt very left-wing policies. But it's not really evidence of significant domestic continuity between Bush and Obama. Perhaps it's not surprising that a literature professor lacks a strong grasp of the historical concept of continuity.