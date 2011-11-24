Surprise! Four conservative judges do their job.

Ever since Bush v. Gore, we’ve come to expect that federal courts will divide along predictable ideological lines: Judges appointed by Democrats are supposed to vote for Democratic priorities, while judges appointed by Republicans are supposed to prefer Republican priorities. In short, many people now assume judicial institutions will behave like legislative ones.

But four recent decisions from the federal appellate courts call this assumption into question. On November 8, Judge Laurence Silberman, writing for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, upheld President Obama’s mandate requiring all Americans to buy health insurance. Silberman is one of the most respected conservative judges in the country; and his decision—along with that of another conservative hero, Judge Jeffrey Sutton of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, who in June voted to uphold the mandate—revealed the legal campaign against Obamacare to be at the margins of conservative thinking, rather than in the mainstream.

That same day, the Supreme Court held oral arguments in the most important privacy case of the past decade: U.S. v. Jones, which will determine whether the police can use GPS technology to track citizens without a warrant. No one was surprised when the four liberal justices questioned the government’s claim that there are no limits to its power to keep tabs on us outside the home. What was surprising was that John Roberts, Antonin Scalia, and Anthony Kennedy seemed just as alarmed as the liberals. During the arguments, justices on both sides indirectly invoked two libertarian conservatives who had voted against the warrantless surveillance—Judge Douglas Ginsburg of the U.S. Court of Appeals in D.C. and Chief Judge Alex Kozinski of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The fact that four respected conservative judges on the federal appellate courts recently voted against the partisan grain may or may not ultimately convince the conservative justices on the Supreme Court to follow their lead. But they have provided a welcome reminder that, even in an ideologically polarized age, some judges are still willing to be governed by law rather than politics.