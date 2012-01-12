I have now had the chance to read the Justice department memo from the Office of Legal Counsel explaining (after the president had already made his controversial recess appointments) why they’re kosher. The memo makes an excellent case that Senate Republicans are a bunch of jerks and that their actions are unconstitutional. It makes a less excellent case that the president's actions are therefore constitutional. It addresses not at all the question "What if the president decides the Senate is in recess every weekend of the year? Can he make recess appointments then? If so, why send nominations to the Senate at all?"

The brief also, at the end, acknowledges a letter from (then-Solicitor General) Elena Kagan that strikes me as problematic for the White House's case.

Here is the OLC's argument as my untrained legal mind can make it out:

1.) House and Senate Republicans have been explicit in their intent to manipulate the Senate calendar to prevent President Obama from making any recess appointments. Indeed, Sen. David Vitter, R.-La., issued a press release about it in May, and Rep. Jeff Landry issued one in June. “The next logical step in our efforts to restore the public’s trust in their government,” wrote Landry and Rep. Austin Scott in a June 15 letter to House Speaker John Boehner, “is to prevent further recess appointments.”