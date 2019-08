After former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship was sentenced to a year in prison and fined $250,000 today, visibly shaken miner Tom Davis expressed the anger, frustration, and sadness caused by the 2010 West Virginia mine explosion.

EMOTIONAL REACTION: Tommy Davis lost three loved ones in the UBB mine disaster and was very emotional outside the federal courthouse in Charleston after Don Blankenship was sentenced to one year in prison Wednesday.See more here --> http://bit.ly/1REhSMs Posted by WCHS & WVAH TV on Wednesday, April 6, 2016

When reporters asked Davis how he felt about Blankenship’s apology in court, he responded, “It didn’t mean nothing and it still won’t mean nothing. ... That man has no remorse for human life at all.