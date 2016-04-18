Some very talented people won Pulitzer Prizes today.

Viet Thanh Nguyen won the fiction Pulitzer for his debut novel The Sympathizer. And in the least surprising announcement of the day, Lin-Manuel Miranda took home the drama prize for Hamilton, which will win all the things before the year is up. That leaves Miranda an Oscar short of the elusive (P)EGOT.



For journalism, The Washington Post won for its national coverage. The Tampa Bay Times, ProPublica, and The Marshall Project all won reporting awards for their investigative and explanatory work, and The New Yorker won for Emily Nussbaum’s television criticism and for Kathryn Shulz’s amazing and terrifying piece about the Cascadia fault line. See all the winners here.