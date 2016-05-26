Little Marco has changed his mind about that “con artist” Donald Trump.

Trump’s one-time primary opponent told CNN that he would be willing to campaign for the party’s presumptive nominee, and planned to release his delegates to Trump before the convention. Just a few months ago, Rubio was adamant that Trump was “wholly unprepared to be president of the United States.” He joins the considerable ranks of Republicans who once harshly criticized Trump, only to sing a different tune as soon as he won the nomination. But we’ll always have the tweets.

We cannot be a party that nominates someone who refuses to condemn white supremacists and the Ku Klux Klan. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 28, 2016