Lock. Flynn. Up.

Among many other not-particularly-credible things he said Tuesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters the Trump administration is confident the now-deposed national security adviser Michael Flynn broke no laws.
“There’s nothing that the general did that was a violation of any sort,” Spicer said, less than 24 hours after Flynn was forced to resign amid an outcry over reports that he’d misled the administration about discussions with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition. “What this came down to was a matter of trust.”
The FBI might take issue with that. According to the New York Times, the FBI interviewed Flynn about his discussions with the Russian ambassador shortly after inauguration, but before Justice Department officials warned the White House that Flynn might be compromised.
While it is not clear what he said in his F.B.I. interview, Mr. Flynn maintained publicly for more than a week that his conversations with the ambassador were innocuous and did not involve Russian sanctions, something now known to be false.
The strong implication is that Flynn lied to the FBI. To believe otherwise, you must assume Flynn discussed U.S. sanctions with Kislyak, then lied about it publicly and to colleagues, then told the truth about it to the FBI, then lied about it some more. Not likely. Lying to the FBI alone places him in serious legal jeopardy. The questions is what he finally cops to, and whom he implicates, if and when he’s caught.
The White House can’t get its story straight on Michael Flynn.
Flynn resigned as national security adviser on Monday evening after only 24 days on the job, after it became clear that he had discussed U.S. sanctions with the Russian ambassador before Donald Trump’s inauguration and then lied about it. On Tuesday, three people commented on Flynn’s resignation—first Kellyanne Conway, then Donald Trump, then Sean Spicer—and none of their stories lined up.
First, Conway was grilled by hard-nosed reporter Matt Lauer on Today:
“Mike Flynn had decided it was best to resign. He knew he had become a lightning rod and he made that decision,” Conway said. “That fact is what became unsustainable, actually. I think misleading the vice president really was the key here. And I spoke with the president this morning. He asked me to speak on his behalf and to reiterate that Mike Flynn had resigned.”
It was Flynn’s decision to resign, according to Conway. He did so because news that he had spoken to the Russian ambassador about sanctions had leaked, damaging the credibility of the administration.
But only a few hours later, Sean Spicer told the press that it was Trump that asked for Flynn’s resignation and that he did so because of the erosion of trust that had resulted from Flynn (allegedly) lying to Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his conversations with the Russian ambassador:
Spicer also said that Trump had been briefed “immediately after” the White House counsel was informed in mid-January of the nature of Flynn’s conversation with the Russian ambassador—this contradicts Trump’s claim on Friday that he didn’t know anything about it. (Spicer later claimed that Trump was referring to a Washington Post story about the conversation, and not about Flynn’s conversation itself.)
But this means that Trump was briefed by the Department of Justice and did nothing about it, even though this means he knew that Flynn was vulnerable to being blackmailed by the Russians. Spicer argued that this was because the president concluded that Flynn’s conversations with the Russian ambassador did not break the law, a question that has not been settled. But even if it was settled this doesn’t add up on two counts: 1) it is an inadequate response if Flynn was susceptible to blackmail; and 2) presumably Trump would have realized that he couldn’t trust Flynn right then and there, not weeks later.
In between Conway and Spicer’s interviews, Trump tweeted this:
This takes a totally different approach, arguing that the problem wasn’t what Flynn did, but that it leaked out. It suggests that Trump doesn’t have a problem with Flynn speaking to the Russians about U.S. sanctions. Spicer said as much, even though it is potentially illegal.
Why is this story so muddled? Trump’s tweet is telling: Flynn was let go not because of what he did, but because it was made public and started to become a problem. That is not a very good explanation for why someone was removed from their job, which explains why Conway and Spicer have done such a terrible job of explaining the timeline. But it’s also distinctly possible that their stories aren’t straight because this isn’t the whole story, and that there are more revelations to be made about the connections between Trump’s inner circle and the Russian government.
In the latest sign of turmoil within Republican ranks, Breitbart has a published a long, conspiracy-tinged article blaming the White House chief of staff for all of the Trump administration’s ills. The headline on the Breitbart front page is particularly alarming: WH SOURCES: PRIEBUS LETTING “SLEEPER CELL” OBAMA HOLDOVERS UNDERMINE TRUMP ADMIN.
The theory developed in the article is that the resignation of Mike Flynn as national security adviser was instigated by Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general who Trump fired after she refused to defend Trump’s immigration executive order. According to Breitbart:
Many other potential Yateses—holdovers from the Obama administration who have found their way into spots throughout the Trump administration—await throughout government.
“They’re hiding like sleeper cells everywhere,” one source said.
Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon was, of course, the former CEO of Breitbart News. So it’s easy to read the Breitbart piece as part of a power struggle between Bannon and Priebus, who have unconvincingly claimed that they get along just fine. The Bannon camp is using the Flynn scandal as cover to undermnie Priebus. And if Priebus were to be sacked or sidelined, Bannon would be able to consolidate his already powerful White House position.
The GOP is going to own the Michael Flynn scandal, too.
Jason Chaffetz, the head of the House Oversight Committee, spent years investigating Hillary Clinton’s role in Benghazi and her use of a private email server, while promising to investigate her ties to foreign governments via The Clinton Foundation. These years-long investigations were supposedly about accountability, but the real reason they dragged on and on was to damage Clinton’s credibility. It worked.
Only three weeks into his presidency, Donald Trump’s administration is already embroiled in a scandal that looks to be bigger than any of the ones Chaffetz and his allies spent months investigating. His national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned on Monday because he was in contact with the Russian government before Trump’s inauguration about sanctions placed on Russia by the Obama administration. Flynn’s relationship with Russia not only suggests suspiciously friendly ties between Trump’s inner circle and the Kremlin, but also raises the possibility that someone on Team Trump (or Trump himself) ordered the call. The least you can say about it is that it deserves a congressional investigation. (The same is true for Trump’s apparent fondness for conducting classified business in public.)
And yet, congressional Republicans are acting as if Flynn’s resignation takes care of the scandal. Here’s Chaffetz’s response, for instance:
And longtime Trump ally Chris Collins:
And Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who muddied the narrative that has emerged in news reports, that Trump allowed Flynn to stay on his team for weeks after being informed of Flynn’s infraction:
This is insane. It would be insane even if these same people hadn’t spent years arguing that the appearance of possible misbehavior merited months of hearings and investigations. But it’s especially galling that, after years of political witch hunts, the GOP is acting as if obvious misbehavior and incompetence are totally normal—that the Trump administration is not only handling its affairs well, but that it has answered the necessary questions regarding its relationship with a foreign government.
There are obviously political reasons for this. Trump is very popular with Republicans, who control the fate of these congressmen. Chaffetz, Collins, and Ryan are more concerned with primary challenges and revolts from back-benchers than they are with uncovering the truth. But this is a short-term calculation. Trump’s popularity among Republicans may be high now, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that his scandal-plagued administration is headed towards a fall. Even if it doesn’t cost Trump his job, it may cost a number of congressional Republicans theirs.
Over 90 percent of the world’s population breathed unhealthy air in 2015.
That’s one of many startling findings in the new State of Global Air report, released Tuesday by the Boston-based Health Effect Institute. Air pollution contributed to more than 4.2 million early deaths worldwide in 2015, making it the fifth-highest contributor to death, and was directly responsible for 7.6 percent of all global deaths.
Most of this pollution comes not from the United States, but from rapidly industrializing countries like China and India. In fact, the study showed India registering a 50 percent increase in premature deaths from air pollution since 1990.
The study said America’s relatively good air quality reflects “the impact of air quality management programs”—in other words, effective environmental policy. Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress this week are looking into “modernizing” many longstanding federal environmental laws, including the Clean Air Act. That’s GOP-speak for “weakening.”
Trump’s attempted pivot from the Flynn controversy is lame even by his standards.
The national security adviser quit on Monday night after (allegedly) lying about discussing sanctions with the Russian ambassador before Trump had even taken office. It’s a major scandal for the White House, just three weeks into Trump’s tenure.
Obviously eager to change the subject and reset the news cycle, Trump tweeted Tuesday morning:
Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway and Steve Doocy of Fox & Friends similarly shifted the conversation to the “shady” and “troubling” leakiness of the administration.
The notion that leaks are the biggest takeaway from the past 24 hours is, of course, ludicrous. And Trump’s supposed concern about leaks disrupting his dealings with North Korea is particularly rich, given yesterday’s revelation that he took a call about a North Korean missile launch in the middle of the Mar-a-Lago private dining area, within earshot of waitstaff and members. He then proceeded to look at security documents using lights from smartphones that may not have been secure.
In other words, the president of the United States himself is making America vulnerable to leaking and hacking—and even that isn’t the biggest headline emerging from the White House at the moment.
Obama went eight years without a major White House scandal. Trump lasted three weeks.
Michael Flynn resigned on Monday evening as national security adviser after admitting to misleading Trump and Mike Pence (who repeated Flynn’s version of events on national television) on the nature of his calls with the Russian ambassador, which took place weeks before Trump was sworn in as president. It is now clear that Flynn and the Russian ambassador discussed sanctions imposed by the Obama administration while President Obama was still in office, which is a big no-no for an incoming administration.
But the most important aspect of Flynn’s resignation isn’t that he (allegedly) lied to the president and vice president or even that he discussed sanctions with a Russian official. It’s that, as Jeet Heer wrote on Tuesday morning, Flynn’s relationship with Russian officials increasingly looks like the tip of an iceberg of compromising and possibly illegal links between Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin. The last precedent for this kind of thing was Iran-Contra, which merited a full congressional investigation and nearly sunk the Reagan administration.
The Trump administration is faced with a situation that’s incredibly damaging no matter how they spin it. At the very best, this situation suggests an incompetent administration, in which high-level officials don’t know the basics of governance or law—and a president who is unaware of the nature of the conversations between his highest advisers and foreign governments.
But the Trump administration was aware that Flynn had lied for weeks. Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates briefed them on the call before she was fired in late January, and indicated that Flynn was vulnerable to being blackmailed by the Russians. That Trump kept Flynn on anyways suggests a dangerous stubborn streak, if not something more nefarious. In any case, the administration’s explanation for keeping Flynn on is so inadequate even Matt Lauer can’t let it pass:
There were certainly bumps in President Obama’s administration—Benghazi, Fast and Furious, the rollout of the healthcare.gov—but none that implicated the president himself or led to him forcing out a cabinet official or senior White House adviser. We’re only three weeks into Trump’s administration and we’re already in Rumsfeld territory. And this is only the beginning—this is what happens when you elect a corrupt incompetent who openly staffs his White House with corrupt and incompetent people.
This is not the last we’ve heard from Michael Flynn.
He has resigned as national security adviser after misleading Mike Pence and other senior administration officials about phone calls he had with the Russian ambassador prior to Donald Trump’s inauguration. In those conversations, Flynn and the ambassador had discussed American sanctions policy against Russia, but Flynn subsequently made it sound like these were strictly social calls.
In his letter of resignation, Flynn wrote,“Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology.”
Flynn’s resignation is unlikely to bring this matter to a close, because it is too tightly entangled with the still unsettled question of Russian interference in the last election. While the offense that cost Flynn his job was lying to the vice president, that does not preclude the possibility that he was working with others. Are we to believe that Flynn acted alone or was he serving a higher figure? To revive a question from Watergate, “What did the president know and when did he know it?”
Since Flynn, a retired general, is also under investigation by the military for possibly taking payments from Russia, the whole issue could blow wide open. Flynn’s resignation is likely the beginning of a wider scandal rather than just the end of Flynn’s career.
Editor’s note: Due to an editing error, an earlier version of this article quoted an unverified Twitter account purporting to be Flynn’s. We regret the error.
Andrew Puzder is the Democrats’ last best chance of stopping a Trump cabinet nominee.
Democrats have been successful at making some of Trump’s appointees uncomfortable. Rex Tillerson’s coziness with Vladimir Putin damaged him, and Betsy DeVos’s general dislike for the concept of education nearly sunk her nomination. But Democrats haven’t gotten enough Republicans to defect to actually scuttle a nomination. DeVos’s nomination was carefully managed by Mitch McConnell, who let two vulnerable senators who represent many rural students—Maine’s Susan Collins and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski—vote no. Vice President Mike Pence then broke a 50-50 tie, making DeVos secretary of education.
McConnell has another vulnerable nominee in Andrew Puzder, Trump’s pro-robot, anti–living wage labor secretary nominee. He has a number of blemishes on his record: Aside from his poor record as CEO of Hardee’s, Puzder employed an undocumented immigrant, was accused by his ex-wife of domestic abuse on Oprah, and owes millions to a bank that is facing accusations of interest rate manipulation and tax evasion. The Washington Post reports that four Republican senators–Collins, Murkowski, South Carolina’s Tim Scott, and Georgia’s Johnny Isakson—are all on the fence about Puzder, as is Democrat Joe Manchin, who has supported some of Trump’s nominees.
McConnell is very good at managing these situations. That these senators are expressing concern merely suggests what was already true: that Puzder is a controversial nominee with a checkered history. But with much of Trump’s cabinet confirmed—and with foreclosure enthusiast Steven Mnuchin on his way to heading the Treasury—this is the Democrats’ best hope at taking down one of Trump’s nominees.
The first hearing on NASA’s future will feature a climate-denying astronaut.
Harrison Schmitt is one of the only 12 humans to have ever walked on the surface of the moon. He’s also a climate change denier, and the first listed witness for the House Science Committee’s Thursday hearing on “NASA: Past, Present, and Future”—our first glimpse of what NASA’s mission will look like under full Republican rule.
The Trump administration has been relatively mum about its plans for America’s space science agency, but a senior campaign advisor told The Guardian in November that Trump would like to eliminate NASA’s world-renowned climate change research division. Schmitt, a geologist, would almost certainly be in support of that plan. The Apollo 17 astronaut has spent a good deal of his post-space career speaking out about the “red herring” of carbon emissions. He’s also repeatedly asserted a link between Soviet Communism and environmentalism.
In this 17-minute presentation, he refers to mainstream climate scientists as “alarmists” and claims that most scientists are pushing for “national socialist control of economies.”
This type of witness is not particularly surprising for the House Science Committee, which has become somewhat of a hub for climate change contrarians since chairman Lamar Smith took over in 2013. In its hearings, the committee also has increasingly favored industry witnesses—lawyers, lobbyists, and other non-scientists—over scientists, according to a recent analysis by the Environmental Integrity Project.
Still, it could be that Thursday’s hearing avoids questions of NASA’s climate research altogether and focuses chiefly on space exploration. The other three witnesses are not particularly outspoken on climate. Considering the committee’s history of misinformation on the topic, silence may indeed be the best policy.
It’s not even February 14 yet, and Washington is drowning in cupid-themed resistance efforts. Democratic Senator Ed Markey is using the holiday to promote his party’s message of the moment—that the president has abandoned his campaign pledge of fidelity to the working class and rekindled his romance with Wall Street:
The SEIU is urging Americans to call Congress and “share the love for quality, affordable healthcare,” hoping to blunt the impact of Republicans’ promised repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
The feminist Ms. Foundation for Women wants supporters to send Trump a valentine, telling him they’ve got “no love for bigotry.”