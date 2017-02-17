Menu
Betsy DeVos isn’t backing down from her grizzly bear gaffe.

President Donald Trump’s education secretary talked to Axios on Friday, attempting to do more damage control after her widely panned appearance before the Senate last month, in which she seemed to lack basic knowledge about America’s public education system and said that schools might need guns to fend off “potential grizzlies.” But in her latest comments, DeVos doubled down on that bizarre statement. “It was a valid illustration,” she told Axios. “It just probably wasn’t the best illustration I could have given.”

DeVos said she regretted not firmly agreeing that “K-12 schools receiving federal funding should be required to meet the requirements of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act,” but then gave a muddled response on whether the federal government should have a role in schools. “It would be fine with me to have myself worked out of a job,” she said, “but I’m not sure that—I’m not sure that there will be a champion movement in Congress to do that.”

The statement suggested she agrees with many conservatives who favor abolishing the Department of Education. But then DeVos walked it back:

She said that a lot of people are asking that question but that she hasn’t reached a conclusion. “I think in some of the areas around protecting students and ensuring safe environments for them, there is a role to play ... I mean, when we had segregated schools and when we had a time when, you know, girls weren’t allowed to have the same kind of sports teams — I mean, there have been important inflection points for the federal government to get involved.” But are there any remaining issues like that where the federal government should intervene? “I can’t think of any now,” she replied.

Since her confirmation, DeVos has largely limited her media exposure to the cozy confines of the conservative press. Perhaps this interview explains why. After more than a week on the job, she’s still fumbling for coherent answers to basic questions.

Bob Jones University would probably like you to forget it once banned interracial dating.

GreenvilleOnline.com reports that the fundamentalist Christian college, has finally regained its non-profit status 34 years after losing it:

Bob Jones University lost its tax exemption after a 13-year battle with the IRS over whether the university’s policies against interracial dating precluded it as a non-taxable religious educational institution. The university didn’t admit any black students until 1971, 17 years after Brown vs. Board of Education. It then wouldn’t admit any students who were in a mixed-race marriage and created rules to prohibit students from interracial dating.

Bob Jones, in Greenville, South Carolina, is a niche school. Indeed, you may have only heard of it if you’re from a Christian fundamentalist background or follow that subculture closely. But the story of how Bob Jones lost its non-profit status offers timely insight into the contemporary religious right.

Bob Jones didn’t lose non-profit status overnight. Nor was it an outlier at the time. Although its discriminatory policies preceded desegregation, historian Randall Balmer has noted that it lost its non-profit status due to President Nixon’s crackdown on so-called “segregation academies.” (Among those segregation academies: Jerry Falwell’s Lynchburg Christian School.) Bob Jones received numerous warnings from the federal government and ignored each of them, but when the IRS finally rescinded its status the religious right reacted with outrage, as Balmer recounts:

As Elmer L. Rumminger, longtime administrator at Bob Jones University, told me in an interview, the IRS actions against his school “alerted the Christian school community about what could happen with government interference” in the affairs of evangelical institutions. “That was really the major issue that got us all involved.”

Bob Jones ended its ban a mere 17 years ago—right before then-President George W. Bush visited campus. The Lord moves in not-so-mysterious ways.

Although Bob Jones’s ban is history, it left a significant imprimatur on the religious right. Evangelicals still fear secular interference with sacred affairs. It’s embedded deep into the movement’s rhetoric and political priorities. It motivates their opposition to anti-discrimination provisions and their ongoing fear-mongering about the First Amendment rights of Christian schools. Just yesterday, the Alliance Defending Freedom’s Casey Mattox urged the House Judiciary Committee to remove Christian colleges from a public Department of Education list of institutions that have received exemptions from Title IX. And who can forget that 80 percent of white evangelicals just voted for the openly racist Donald Trump?

Bob Jones’s crusade to discriminate still haunts the religious right, even if the movement’s contemporary leaders are unwilling to admit it.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Is Trump’s reported plan to deploy troops to round up immigrants a trial balloon?

The Associated Press reports that the Trump administration is considering a radical militarization of immigration policy. The plan is to use the National Guard to round up undocumented immigrants in 11 states:

The Trump administration is considering a proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants, including millions living nowhere near the Mexico border, according to a draft memo obtained by The Associated Press.

The 11-page document calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Trump administration immediately and categorically denied these reports. “This is 100 percent not true,” Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters. Notably, Spicer has yet to deny the particulars of the story. Furthermore, the Associated Press has a draft memo authored by Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, and received no answer from the White House or DHS when it requested comment.

What is going on here? It’s possible that this proposal was a trial balloon to test public opinion (reminiscent of a draft executive order rescinding certain LGBT rights in the workplace, which was never signed). It’s also possible that a government staffer leaked this alarming memo to the press to head off the White House, whose supposedly saner cabinet officials, like Kelly, billed themselves as moderating influences on the president. Or, as is always the case with this administration, this draft memo could just be the result of pure incompetence and stupidity.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

The EPA is already revolting against Scott Pruitt.

In what the New York Times is calling “a remarkable display of activism and defiance,” current employees of the Environmental Protection Agency are calling their senators to urge them to vote against Trump’s controversial choice to lead the agency. Pruitt, who has waged war on the EPA as Oklahoma’s attorney general, is expected to be confirmed later today.

The calls—while unlikely to make much of a difference in the final outcome of Pruitt’s confirmation—are unprecedented, insofar as they represent a looming and public clash between the EPA’s future leader and the people he’s supposed to lead. “I can’t think of any other time when people in the bureaucracy have done this,” James Thurber, director of the Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies at American University, told the Times.

The internal opposition to Pruitt will likely make for a rocky tenure. “It could get ugly,” Christine Todd Whitman, the former EPA administrator under George W. Bush, told me this week. “EPA career staff have ways of getting information out if they don’t like what the administrator is doing. They have friends on the hill they can go to. They can slow things down. They can make things really uncomfortable.” Whitman said she’s already hearing about more so-called “uncomfortable” acts. “The unions are organizing their members to protest in the street,” she said. (EPA employees held an anti-Pruitt protest in Chicago last week.)

Christopher Sellers, who interviews current and former EPA employees for the Environmental Data and Governance Initiative, expressed similar worries. His interviews are currently confidential, but he was able to identify at least one emerging theme. “Clearly the agency is in a stage of high alert right now,” he said. “And frankly, that it is an understatement.”

Scott Olson/Getty

Donald Trump has created a totally objective and unbiased survey about the fake, lying media.

The president has decided he wants input from the public about media coverage of his administration. To that end, his administration has created an online poll, which any citizen can fill out. As you would expect, the questions are completely neutral, done in the best traditions of scientific attempts to register public opinion.

Here are a few questions:

Do you believe that the mainstream media has reported unfairly on our movement?

Do you believe that the media unfairly reported on President Trump’s executive order temporarily restricting people entering our country from nations compromised by radical Islamic terrorism?

Were you aware that a poll was released revealing that a majority of Americans actually supported President Trump’s temporary restriction executive order?

Do you believe that contrary to what the media says, raising taxes does not create jobs?

Do you believe that the media has been far too quick to spread false stories about our movement?

Do you believe that the media uses slurs rather than facts to attack conservative stances on issues like border control, religious liberties, and ObamaCare?

Do you believe that the media purposely tries to divide Republicans against each other in order to help elect Democrats

Do you believe that our Party should spend more time and resources holding the mainstream media accountable?

With questions like these, we can finally have an impartial discussion of media coverage of Donald Trump.

February 16, 2017

Drew Angerer/Getty

Michael Flynn is screwed. And that’s bad news for Donald Trump.

During the campaign, perhaps no one was more vocal about locking Hillary Clinton up than Flynn. At an August rally, he intimated that Clinton was a traitor, saying, “The enemy camp in this case is Hillary Rodham Clinton.”

“Lock her up is right!” Flynn shouted at the Republican National Convention. “If I did a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail today.”

It looks like Flynn will be able to test that theory! He was asked to resign this week after it became public that he had not only (possibly illegally) discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with the Russians before Trump was inaugurated, but also apparently lied to the vice president about those discussions. The hole Flynn is in got a lot deeper on Thursday afternoon, when the Washington Post reported that Flynn apparently lied to the FBI:

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn denied to FBI agents in an interview last month that he had discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with that country’s ambassador to the United States before President Trump took office, contradicting the contents of intercepted communications collected by intelligence agencies, current and former U.S. officials said.

The Jan. 24 interview potentially puts Flynn in legal jeopardy, as lying to the FBI is a felony, but any decision to prosecute would ultimately lie with the Justice Department. Some officials said bringing a case could prove difficult in part because Flynn may attempt to parse the definition of sanctions.

The Justice Department, which is now led by Jeff Sessions, will ultimately decide his fate. But either outcome is bad for Flynn. Either he gets thrown under the bus and becomes subject to criminal prosecution, or he becomes a partisan football, the subject of intense focus in the media and on Capitol Hill over Trump’s relationship with Russia. There are still many open questions about Kremlin-gate, including whether Trump ordered Flynn to speak to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, and Flynn might be tempted to talk.

Flynn is in deep trouble—and Trump may be, too.

Dominick Reuter/Getty

Trump caps off a long day by letting coal companies dump waste into streams.

The president’s unhinged 77-minute press conference wasn’t the only news he made today. After an exhausting fracas with the media, he popped back into the Oval Office to repeal an environmental regulation restricting coal companies from polluting waterways with mining waste.

Trump signed a bill undoing the so-called Stream Protection Rule, an Obama-era regulation which aimed to curb environmental damage from mountaintop removal coal mining. During that particularly violent mining process, coal companies literally blow up the tops of mountains and dispose of the waste—which often contains heavy metals—in streams and other bodies of water. Research has suggested that this results in “adverse outcomes in community health” in many Appalachian towns.

Before signing the bill, Trump made sure to shake hands will Robert Murray, the CEO of one of America’s largest coal companies.

Murray, who once called the Stream Protection Rule the coal industry’s “biggest threat,” gave $100,000 to a Trump-supporting super PAC during the presidential election.

Trump’s unhinged impromptu press conference was a lesson for Sean Spicer.

This morning the president reportedly greeted his staff at the Oval Office and said, “Let’s do a press conference today.” What resulted was a remarkable Trumpian performance that included his greatest hits, including half-truths (did you know he won 306 electoral seats, more than anyone since Reagan?), fulminations against the media, and a healthy dollop of casual racism.

What inspired this unexpected performance? GQ political correspondent Jason Zengerle had the best theory. “Seriously,” he tweeted. “Hard not to view that press conference as Trump’s message to Spicer. ‘Now THAT’S how it’s done.’” We know that Trump has been unhappy with Spicer’s performance as press secretary, particularly after Spicer was mocked on Saturday Night Live by Melissa McCarthy. Conversely, Trump praised Stephen Miller’s very aggressive handling of questions on recent appearances on the Sunday morning political shows.

So it would make sense that Trump’s press conference was aimed at an audience of one: Spicer. Trump wanted to show Spicer how to do his job. Which means future press conferences are going to be very combative indeed.

Donald Trump thinks all black people know each other.

At the tail end of his Portnoy’s Complaint of a press conference—the moment his therapist was supposed to emerge from the curtains and say, “Now vee may perhaps to begin. Yes?”—Trump took a question from April Ryan, a black reporter who has been the White House correspondent for the American Urban Radio Networks since January of 1997. After Trump answered (sort of) Ryan’s question about his plans for inner cities, Ryan asked a follow-up:

TRUMP: “....We’re going to do a lot of work on the inner cities. I have great people lined up to help with the inner cities.”

RYAN: “When you say the inner cities, are you going to include the CBC (Congressional Black Caucus), Mr. President, in your conversations with your urban agenda, your inner city agenda...”

TRUMP: “Am I going to include who?”

RYAN: “Are you going to include the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus—”

TRUMP: “Well, I would. I tell you what, do you want to set up the meeting? Do you want to set up the meeting?”

RYAN: “No, no, no, I’m just a reporter.”

TRUMP: “Are they friends of yours? No, go ahead. Set up the meeting.”

RYAN: “I know some of them, but I’m sure...”

TRUMP: “Let’s go. Set up a meeting.”

There’s a lot going on here. Trump doesn’t seem to know about the Congressional Black Caucus, which is notable in and of itself. But the main thing is that this exchange was not just patronizing, it was racist. Trump assumed that Ryan knew the members of the CBC for no other reason than that she was black. Ryan responded on Twitter, with a graciousness Trump doesn’t deserve.

Nicholas Kamm/Getty

Trump’s first solo press conference was a nationally televised meltdown.

The presser was easily the weirdest rollout of a labor secretary ever. It was probably the weirdest presidential press conference ever—like a batshit, off-the-rails version of Nixon’s “Checkers” routine. It may very well have been the weirdest public moment in presidential history, period, and Trump has only been in office for 27 days.

After briefly mentioning that he was nominating Alex Acosta, a former federal prosecutor, as labor secretary, Trump read a lengthy statement. In it, he laid into the media for reporting what he claimed were fake news stories. These stories included the firing of Michael Flynn, who was caught talking to Russia about U.S. sanctions a month before Trump’s inauguration, and reports about how chaotic and unfocused his White House has been. “This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine,” Trump lied. He also delivered what will surely go down as a historic Trumpism: “The leaks are real, but the news is fake.” That statement also summed up the general incoherence of Trump’s press conference. There will certainly be much talk about how well it “played to the base” in the coming days, but Trump is not president of his base and it’s unlikely that many people will look at what unfolded on Thursday afternoon and see a president looking out for their interests.

Trump is having a campaign-style rally on Saturday, and his press conference was, in many ways, a return to campaigning. Given how all over the place it was, it’s difficult to distill anything thematic from Trump’s news conference. But his statement and the question-and-answer portion were largely spent ranting and raving at the media and Hillary Clinton. Trump, meanwhile, took responsibility for nothing.

Some of Trump’s statements—particularly his praise of Michael Flynn, his statements about his relationship with Russia, and his comments about immigration (Trump seemed to endorse amnesty at one point)—deserve more attention, and will certainly get it. But what Trump said was less notable than how he said it. Trump joked at one point that, no matter what he said, the headlines would read: “Donald Trump rants and raves at the press.”

But that’s exactly what he did over the course of 70 minutes. The election was months ago but he not only bragged about his (relatively paltry) Electoral College victory, but also went off on how Clinton received questions before a CNN town hall during the Democratic Primary. He said he was the “least anti-semitic person ever” while patronizing a Jewish reporter. He asked a black reporter if she was friends with the Congressional Black Caucus. Above all, he seemed overmatched by the job—exhausted, bored, confused—and furious at perceived sleights.