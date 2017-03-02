Menu
Magazine

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty Images

Betsy DeVos needs an editor.

The education secretary started the week by calling historically black colleges and universities “pioneers when it comes to school choice,” appearing ignorant that these schools started because black Americans typically had no educational choices under segregation. Her comment was criticized for its ahistoricism and racial insensitivity, but journalist Soledad O’Brien pointed out it was part of a broader statement that included some pretty poor writing. Then, on Thursday, in an opinion piece for USA Today, DeVos referred to former President Barack Obama’s School Improvement Grants as “Student Improvement Grants.”

It’s a minor mistake, perhaps—one that would probably go unnoticed if its author weren’t famously lacking in basic knowledge about education. DeVos flubbed the difference between academic proficiency and growth—and seemed unaware of federal disability law—during her confirmation hearing. Then she insulted teachers at a Washington, D.C., public school by saying they were operating in “receive mode.”

A good editor can’t save DeVos from verbal gaffes. But knowing that journalists will scrutinize her prepared statements, she ought to find someone in her press shop who can polish and fact-check her prose.

Win McNamee/Getty

Jeff Sessions’s recusal doesn’t solve his problems—or Donald Trump’s.

Sessions announced on Thursday that he would recuse himself from the Department of Justice’s investigation into contacts between Trump’s campaign and Russian intelligence agents, after The Washington Post reported that he had lied during his confirmation hearings about his own contacts with the Russian ambassador during the campaign. “I should not be involved in investigating a campaign I had a role in,” Sessions said.

This was what Sessions had to do. By Thursday morning the consensus in both parties was that the attorney general had to recuse himself. But, in characteristic Trump administration fashion, he half-assed it. Sessions’s recusal is partial and limited to investigations of the campaign, which as Ari Melber pointed out on MSNBC, means that he is not recusing himself from the investigation into contacts between Russia and the Trump transition team that occurred after the election. (You will recall that it was in this period that Michael Flynn got into trouble.)

Similarly, Sessions did little to explain why he lied to Congress. In fact, in his statement, he only made the lie seem worse. On Wednesday evening, for instance, Sessions said, “I don’t remember the contents of the meeting” he had with the Russian ambassador. But in a press conference on Thursday he suddenly remembered the conversation in vivid detail:

I don’t remember a lot of it, but I do remember saying I’d gone to Russia with a church group in 1991, and he said he was not a believer himself but he was glad to have church people come there. Indeed, I thought he was pretty much of an old-style Soviet type ambassador.

And so, we talked about a little bit about terrorism as I recall.

And somehow the subject of the Ukraine came up. I had had the Ukraine ambassador in my office the day before. And to listen to him, nothing that Russia—Russia had done nothing that was wrong in any area, and everybody else was wrong with regard to the Ukraine. It got to be a little bit of a testy conversation at that point.

By recusing himself—sort of—Sessions has temporarily stopped the bleeding. It’s possible, given his closeness to Trump and his importance to the administration’s immigration and crime policies, that he’s untouchable. But after the events of the last 24 hours, it looks like he’s one revelation away from losing his job.

And, even with this recusal, his influence will still hang over any investigation of Trump. It’s still his Department of Justice, and any investigation will therefore be tainted by Sessions. An independent investigation is becoming more of a possibility with each new revelation, and that is very bad news for Trump indeed.

Republican ad attacks congressional candidate for... going to college.

Jon Ossoff is running for Tom Price’s vacant House seat in Georgia’s Sixth District. He is young (he’s 30) and every young person who lives outside of the Atlanta area seems to know him. Ossoff’s youth has been a major driver of his candidacy, which has raised boatloads of money. He’s a long shot in a conservative district—but that pile of cash clearly has Republicans feeling uneasy. So the Congressional Leadership Fund, a Super PAC that focuses on Republican congressional races, released this insane and borderline incoherent attack ad.

This ad is called “The Truth Strikes Back” and “the truth” in question seems to be that Ossoff was in college in the last decade. To be fair, the footage in the ad is a bit embarrassing—a better ad would just roast him for his bad Han Solo costume—but that is also true about footage of literally everyone who has been to college. (Especially Republicans.) For some reason the ad is narrated in Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s doofy TV journalist voice. Actually it mostly resembles Gob’s ad for George Michael in Arrested Development.

Giphy

A bunch of Democrats just voted to confirm Rick Perry as Energy Secretary.

Eleven of the 48 U.S. senators who caucus with the Democrats cast yes votes alongside Senate Republicans on Thursday for Perry to head the department that controls our nuclear arsenal. Perry, who will never escape the fact that he once forgot the name of the Department of Energy before stating he would like to abolish it, was confirmed by a vote of 61-37.

Perry is far from the first Trump-appointed cabinet nominee to receive some Democratic support. The vast majority of Democratic senators voted to approve retired Marine Gen. James Mattis to be Trump’s Defense secretary, Nikki Haley as ambassador to the United Nations and Elaine Chao as Secretary of Labor. But those nominees were hardly as controversial as Perry, who but has no science background—bizarre for a man who is supposed to control 17 national laboratories. The DOE’s past two leaders were a nuclear physicist and a Nobel laureate. Perry, who has a bachelors degree in animal science, got Cs, Ds and Fs in his college science courses. Perry also has not fully embraced the scientific consensus on human-caused climate change. As governor of Texas, he supported schools that taught creationist theory alongside evolution.

These caveats were controversial enough for most Democrats to vote against Perry, but not everyone—mostly centrist figures like West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Missouri’s Claire McCaskill cast yes votes on Thursday (you can see the full list here). But perhaps they were just looking at things through rose-colored glasses. After all, when you have a fossil fuel ally in charge of the EPA; an anti-public school crusader in charge of the Department of Education; and an Attorney General who lied about his contacts with Russia; maybe Rick Perry at DOE’s helm doesn’t seem so bad.

giphy

The lockdown of the GOP’s health care bill is turning into National Treasure: Congress Edition.

House Republicans are busy drafting their new Obamacare replacement bill in a closed-off room to ensure complete secrecy. According to Bloomberg, even Republicans who are given access to the document aren’t allowed to make copies to take with them. This is to guard against a repeat of last week, when an older working draft of the bill was leaked to Politico and quickly excoriated by conservatives like Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, and Rand Paul.

An incensed Paul, who called the previously leaked draft “Obamacare lite,” declared in a very Nic Cage voice that he was going to steal the Declaration of Independence Republicans’ health care bill.

Paul then tried to force his way into the GOP’s Health Care Bill Drafting Safe Space.

So far, it seems that Paul has been unable to see or obtain a copy of the bill. Even the Declaration of Independence was probably kept under looser security.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty

Scott Pruitt would like you to relax about the EPA cuts.

In the wake of news that President Donald Trump’s budget slashes the Environmental Protection Agency by 25 percent, the department’s new administrator called for calm and insisted he’s not totally on board with the administration’s plan. “Civility in our discourse is really, really important,” Pruitt, who is wrongly skeptical of man-made climate change and frequently sued the EPA as Oklahoma’s attorney general, said at a U.S. Conference of Mayors event in D.C. on Thursday. He implored those around him to “lean on these issues with some level of civility.”

Pruitt said he opposes some of Trump’s ideas for his agency—specifically Trump’s idea to cut a number of popular grant programs for states. Pruitt said he’d like to preserve Brownfields grants, which help states clean up and reuse highly polluted industrial sites. He also cited federal grant programs that rebuild aging drinking water infrastructure, like the $100 million EPA grant that Flint, Michigan, received last year to improve its corroded pipes. “I want you to know that with the White House and also with Congress, I am communicating a message that the Brownfields Program, the Superfund program, water infrastructure … are essential to protect,” Pruitt said.

Afterward, an EPA spokesperson declined to say if Pruitt opposed any other parts of Trump’s reported slash-and-burn budget for the EPA, such as eliminating the Office of Environmental Justice, reducing the workforce from 15,000 to about 12,000, and zeroing out funds for climate change initiatives and native Alaskan villages.

Pool/Getty Images

Congress keeps screwing over retired coal miners.

As many as 22,600 retired coal miners and miners’ widows received notice that their pensions and health care benefits will be cut off in 60 days, United Mineworkers for America reports. In a press release issued yesterday, UMWA President Cecil Roberts said it’s the third such notice that miners have received since October of last year, and urged Congress to vote on the Miners Protection Act, which would permanently protect their benefits:

Congress cannot keep kicking this can down the road. This is causing tremendous mental and in some cases physical trauma to these senior citizens. They will now have to begin contemplating whether to continue to get medicines and treatments they need to live or to buy groceries. They will now have to wonder if they can go see a doctor for chronic conditions like black lung or cancer or pay the mortgage.

The underfunded pension plan is another symptom of the industry’s general decline. As established in 1946, it’s a benefit pool supported by the contributions of mining companies. But as West Virginia Public Broadcasting notes, these contributions have vanished along with the companies themselves: They aren’t obligated to contribute if they’ve declared bankruptcy. The Miners Protection Act, introduced by Senator Joe Manchin (D?), would “reallocate money from the Abandoned Mine Lands Reclamation Fund” to shore up the failing plan. That’s a tough sell to a Republican-dominated Congress, and Manchin’s overtures to President Trump haven’t been enough to protect his constituents.

This is a matter of justice, and it should be a source of bipartisan consensus. Mining is dangerous, even deadly, work. In monoeconomies like central Appalachia, it’s also frequently the only work available. Miners did not create this monoeconomy and they should not be penalized for trying to survive it. If Congress allows the plan to fail, elderly men and women will suffer—and Democrats should be ready to point the finger at Republicans.

If Jeff Sessions were a Democrat, Republicans would be calling for a criminal probe.

And if he were still in the Senate, dealing with an attorney general who had lied under oath, you better believe he’d do more than demand that the attorney general recuse himself from an ongoing investigation.

To be fair, Democrats—including Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, Elijah Cummings, and Joe Freaking Manchin—are calling on Sessions to resign as attorney general after The Washington Post revealed that he lied to Congress about contacts he had with the Russian ambassador during Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. But it’s clear that Democrats haven’t learned much from watching how Republicans treated the last two Democratic presidents. From Whitewater to Benghazi to Fast and Furious, Republicans tried to shoot the moon with every scandal or pseudo-scandal.

Democrats surely don’t want to destroy their credibility in the way that Republicans have. But in this case, calling for Sessions’s resignation is a bare minimum. That no one has yet to call for a criminal probe suggests that Democrats are still bringing knives to gun fights.

The demands for Sessions’s resignation have painted him into a corner. He now has to choose between appointing a special prosecutor and resigning, and it seems like that will be a pretty easy choice to make. That in itself is a significant victory for Democrats that could pay dividends down the line. Even Jason Chaffetz, who only a couple of weeks ago was behaving as if he had taken a blood oath to never investigate a Republican, is now calling for Sessions to recuse himself. Democrats could get more if they put the screws on.

SANDY HUFFAKER / Getty Images

Donald Trump is trying to ruin the EPA, just like he promised.

During the GOP primaries, Trump said of the Environmental Protection Agency, “We are going to get rid of it in almost every form. We’re going to have little tidbits left but we’re going to take a tremendous amount out.” But in the president’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday night, he vowed “to promote clean air and clear water.” Which is it?

The former. Inside EPA reports that Trump’s imminent budget proposal for fiscal year 2018 includes a 25 percent cut to EPA’s budget, which will reportedly manifest in mass layoffs and buyouts, and the end of quite a few popular environmental programs.

Here are a few things in Trump’s budget proposal that have been reported:

  • Trump will recommend reducing the agency’s workforce of 15,000 by 20 percent, so to about 12,000.
  • The grants EPA gave to states, including some to clean up air pollution, would be cut by 30 percent.
  • Programs to clean up brownfields, aka polluted industrial waste sites, would be defunded entirely.
  • Environmental justice programs, which focus on cleanup and protection for low-income and minority groups, would be eliminated.
  • Climate-change initiatives; funding for native Alaskan villages; and the Global Change Research program, which provides information on changes to the environment, would be cut.

The proposed cuts have already drawn bipartisan criticism from former EPA administrators. Gina McCarthy, who served under President Obama, said on Wednesday the cuts are “actually going to be devastating for the agency’s ability to protect public health.” Christine Todd Whitman, who led the Environmental Protection Agency under George W. Bush, also urged the Trump administration on Thursday to reconsider such sweeping cuts.

Even some Republicans on Capitol Hill are critical of the proposal. Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho told The Washington Post he doubted Congress would approve such extreme cuts, saying, “There’s not that much in the EPA, for crying out loud.”

Mark Wallheiser/Getty

The Great Trump Pivot™ barely lasted one day before Russia ruined everything again.

Twelve hours ago, the White House was jubilant. They had discovered that the bar for acceptable behavior for Donald Trump is set so low, that all he has to do is smile and not say something overtly racist and the pundit class will lose its collective shit. Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress was boring and grotesque, but he sort of looked and sounded like a president. “For once, we had the wind at our sails. We decided not to shit on ourselves,” a top aide told Axios presented by Halliburton, in a quote that was printed without even a hint of irony.

But then a succession of stories quickly engulfed Trump’s moment in the sun. First, The New York Times reported that European allies presented the Obama administration with intelligence suggesting that members of the Trump campaign had met with members of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle in Europe in 2016.

Then, The Washington Post reported that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had spoken with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S., twice during the campaign. This means that Sessions almost certainly perjured himself when he denied such contact during his confirmation hearings. Sessions has tried to wriggle out of the very tight situation he finds himself in, but he’s done a remarkably poor job. First, he issued a denial that read like it was conceived in panic:

But the Post, as Aaron Blake noted this morning, never reported that Sessions had “discussed issues of the campaign” with the Russian ambassador, just that they had met. In its investigation the Post also contacted every member of the 2016 Senate Armed Services Committee to see if any of them had met with the Russian ambassador—none had. It is worth noting that Kislyak is not just a diplomat, but Russia’s top spy-recruiter in D.C., according to U.S. officials who spoke to CNN.

To say that this is very bad for Sessions and the Trump administration is something of an understatement. Sessions is trying to put out this fire by saying that he will recuse himself from the Justice Department’s investigation of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election. But 22 days into his term as attorney general, he is already the subject of a perjury scandal involving the Kremlin.

Things are arguably worse for the Trump administration, and that’s a good thing if you want to get to the bottom of what really happened between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. They have now lost their shield in the Justice Department and may have to face a special prosecutor. As recent history teaches us, special prosecutors sometimes start investigating things that may not fall under their purview.

March 01, 2017

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Why are Republicans treating their Obamacare repeal plan like classified information, but for Republicans only?

Nothing screams confidence in one’s ideas like hiding those ideas in a basement and sharing them only with fellow travelers, but that’s how House GOP leaders intend to begin the rollout of their Affordable Care Act repeal bill.

House Republicans on Thursday plan to release details of a measure that would repeal Obamacare and replace parts of it, a key lawmaker said.

Rep. Chris Collins, a member of the Republican leadership team who sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which authored the legislation, said it would be made available Thursday morning to Republicans in a basement room of an office building that adjoins the Capitol.

“No one is getting a copy,” the New York lawmaker told the Washington Examiner. “We can go and read it.”

Supposedly the bill will soon begin working its way through the committee process, where non-Republicans, including you and me, will be able to see it. Given Republicans can’t literally “pass the bill so [we] can find out what is in it,” it’s hard to figure why they don’t just pull the bandaid off and post it online. Unless the idea is to trial balloon it privately within the Republican conference, so they can hide their designs from the public in the event it’s a nonstarter. The crisis of conservative convictions continues apace.